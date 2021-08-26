Sales of Large Industrial Displays are Surging at 6% CAGR amid Rising Demand from Automotive and Military Sectors: Future Market Insights

A Future Market Insights (FMI) survey on sales of large industrial displays offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers and trends affecting demand. The survey also provides insights into the competitive landscape of global industrial displays market, identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies

DUBAI, U.A.E., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global large industrial displays market is anticipated to grow at 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.The large industrial displays sales volume will total 110,000 units by 2031. Historically, sales increased at 4.9% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Despite obstacles faced amidst COVID-19 outbreak, demand for large industrial displays increased by 3.0% year-on-year between 2020 and 2021. FMI also estimates the market value to total US$ 2,657.8 Mn in 2021.

Recent developments in light emitting diode (LED) backlit and liquid-crystal display (LCD) based display solutions, increasing purchase of Internet of Things (IoT) based devices, and growing demand from digital signage applications will create opportunities for sales of large industrial displays in the forecast period.

According to the report, the market participants are concentrating on expanding their footprint through innovation of products.

For instance, in 2020, Advantech, a leading industrial computing platform supplier, has announced the release of the TPC-300 series, which is the next generation of its well-known TPC industrial panel PC with a focus on IoT and machine automation.

Its major characteristics include a true-flat touchscreen with an IP66-rated front panel, panel and VESA mounting for easy installation, a wide working temperature range, and others. All these features are fueling market growth.

In 2020, RXi industrial display and panel pc solutions from Emerson were made available for evaluating, conceiving, and improving day-to-day production processes in metals, mining, manufacturing, technology, and life sciences.

These developments and continued focus on innovations will steer consumers in favor of large industrial displays.

"Over the projected period, the global large industrial displays market is expected to gain traction on account of improved research and development initiatives by market players as they aim for expanding their product portfolio," said a Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from Large Industrial Displays Market

Demand in North America is expected to rise at 5.8% CAGR in forecast period owing to rising application of large industrial displays in automotive and military industries.

is expected to rise at 5.8% CAGR in forecast period owing to rising application of large industrial displays in automotive and military industries. Japan and South Korea collectively account for 12% of overall market share across the globe.

and collectively account for 12% of overall market share across the globe. The market in Europe is expected to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the assessment period.

is expected to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the assessment period. By technology, OLED segment is estimated to grow at high pace due to rising adoption of OLED based display units.

Growth Drivers:

With improved research and developmental strategies and innovations in product portfolio, the global large industrial displays market is estimated to gain impetus over the forecast period.

Large industrial displays will see substantial growth due to growing demand for multi-featured Human Machine Interface (HMI) devices and rising use of the Industrial Internet of Things.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on launching new products and entering into distribution agreements to increase market revenue. For instance,

In 2015, Planar System, Inc., a leading market participant in manufacture and development of large industrial displays, sold all of its common shares to Leyard.

NEC Display Solutions purchased S[quadrat] GmbH, a leading producer of LED solutions, in 2018. LED systems for indoor and outdoor applications are being added to the company's display technology portfolio.

Key players profiled in the market include

dvantech Co., Ltd.,

Leyard,

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.,

Delta Electronics, Inc.,

Daktronics,

Data Modul, DFI, Inc.,

Winmate Inc.,

Sparton Corporation,

Electro-Matic Products, Inc.

IP Displays, and

More Insights on the Global Outlook of Large Industrial Displays Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the large industrial displays sales, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on large industrial displays demand with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product Type:

Open Frame Displays

Panel Mount Displays

Industrial Monitors

Video Walls

Technology:

LCD

LED

OLED

Size:

Open Frame Display, Panel Mount Displays and Industrial Monitors

20"-40"



Above 40"

Video Walls

Less than 6 screen



Above 6 screens

End-use Industry:

Discrete Manufacturing

Automotive and Transportation



General Manufacturing



Electronics & Electricals

Process Manufacturing

Chemicals & Pharmaceutical



Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Large Industrial Displays Market Report

The report offers insight into large industrial displays demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for large industrial displays between 2021 and 2031

Large industrial displays market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Large industrial displays market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

