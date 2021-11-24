Sales of Face Mask to reach US$ 10 Bn by 2031 as Per-Capital Spending on Self-serve Skincare is on Rise - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global face mask market is projected to witness a CAGR of approximately 9% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, mostly driven by growing incorporation of vitamin C as a key component in regular face masks.

Several cosmetic companies have released dermatologist-approved face masks in order to strengthen their position in the market. Majority of companies appear to be shaping their promotional strategies in order to pique the interest of female cosmetics users. Many manufacturers have included vitamin C as a key ingredient in their regular face masks. To entice potential customers, exotic ingredients such as hydrogel, hempseed, and white pine extracts are being used in face masks.

Further, increasing product R&D investments combined with growing trend of natural ingredient-based skin care products have encouraged manufacturers to launch new products.

For instance, in 2021, Kanebo launched Smile Performer sheet mask and skin care. The sheet mask is designed to bring a natural smile to the face by lifting the cheeks, the corners of the mouth, and jawline for around 10 minutes. In order to reduce environment impact, these sheet masks are entirely made from cotton by-products with biodegradable properties.

Other aspects such as growing influence of beauty experts, increasing standard of living, and promotional strategies undertaken by players are all driving demand for face masks in the beauty industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Clay masks held the largest revenue share in 2020, and are expected to maintain their lead over the coming years.

Face masks are amongst the most frequently used beauty items.

Apart from benefits such as reduced breakouts, refreshed skin, and instant hydration, face masks are also hassle-free, easy to use, and a quick solution for combating dry skin.

Consumers in European countries such as Germany , France , and the U.K are willing to pay for a more youthful appearance, along with glowing and brighter skin. This is expected to be a positive factor for market growth in Europe over the coming years.

, , and the U.K are willing to pay for a more youthful appearance, along with glowing and brighter skin. This is expected to be a positive factor for market growth in over the coming years. In terms of sales channel, hypermarkets/supermarkets held the largest share in 2020, as they offer the freedom of selection, high visibility of internationals brands, and many new launches.

"Rising awareness regarding the benefits of using face masks and increasing demand for skin nourishment products by both, females and males, coupled with strong presence of key players in the market, are promoting overall market growth," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report underlines ground-breaking insights into the competitive scenario of the face mask market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co Ltd, P&G, Shanghai Pehchaolin Daily Chemical Co Ltd, L'Oréal S.A, Kao Corporation, Clarins S.A., Shesiedo, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder Companies, and Unilever, among others.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the face mask market, covering global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2031. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product, nature, packaging format, and sales channel, across all major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

