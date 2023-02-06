Sales of Electric Trucks Will Be 1,154,996 Units by 2030, Globally: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sales volume of the electric truck market was 86,799 units in 2022, which is predicted to hit 1,154,996 units by 2030, advancing at a 38.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, as per P&S Intelligence.

Compared to electric trucks, the traditional ones have higher maintenance and operating costs. Additionally, electric variants help buyers save significantly on component expenses because they do not need to have their oil changed, spark plugs replaced, fuel filters repaired, or emissions checked.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-truck-market/report-sample

Due to Government Support, BEV Demand Will Grow Fastest

The BEV category will grow at the highest CAGR, of about 40%, due to the financial incentives by governments for the purchase of such vehicles in many nations. Many of these plans and schemes are specifically designed to assist the advancement of the freight infrastructure and equipment.

For instance, the German government provides subsidies of USD 13,500 (EUR 12,000) on the purchase of trucks weighing up to 12 tonnes and USD 45,300 (EUR 40,000) for those weighing more than 12 tonnes.

By vehicle type, the HDT category will advance at a 44% CAGR in the years to come. This is mainly due to the rapidly growing demand for freight transportation and swift economic expansion in India and China.

China Is Largest Electric Truck Buyer in APAC

In the global market, APAC accounted for a significant share in 2022. Moreover, in the region, China is the largest industry for electric trucks, owing to the government support, municipal air quality mandates, and national sales targets for alternative-fuel-vehicle replacement.

Additionally, owing to the continuous advancements in battery performance, decrease in battery prices, and expansion in the model portfolio of major OEMs, the sales of electric trucks will grow in China.

Moreover, the North American market will expand significantly in the coming years as fleet owners progressively include battery-powered trucks in their fleets to keep up with the escalating need for freight transportation. Furthermore, the strict rules to reduce CO 2 emissions will drive the demand in the region.

Browse detailed report on Electric Truck Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Lowering Battery Prices Key Enabler of Electric Truck Adoption

The battery pack accounts for a significant share of the entire drivetrain cost and, thus, has a considerable impact on the vehicle's selling price. These packs have integrated management systems and electrochemical cells within a casing.

The chemistry employed in electrochemical cells, which affects a number of performance-determining factors, including the energy-to-weight ratio, charging time, and lifetime, primarily influences the price of these packs. The batteries used in electric trucks are similar to those used in passenger vehicles, although the former have a higher number of cells.

Electric Truck Market Report Coverage

By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

By Vehicle Type

LDT

MDT

HDT

By Range

0–150 Miles

151–250 Miles

251–500 Miles

Above 500 Miles

By Application

Logistics

Municipal

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Norway

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea

Rest of the World

U.A.E.



Brazil

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

U.S. Electric Truck Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Electric ATV and UTV Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence