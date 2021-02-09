Sales of Conventional Fruit Puree to Outweigh Organic Type by More than 9 to 1 through 2030: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit puree is known for its versatility in the food & beverage industry. It can be widely used as an ingredient in different segments foods and beverages, such as infant food, dairy and desserts, bakery fillings, daily foods, beverages, fruit meals for children, flavors for the food industry, and many more. Consumers are shifting toward the consumption of fruit beverages over synthetic drinks, which is expected to drive demand for fruit puree over the years to come.

Fruit puree is also widely used in the production of mousses and cheesecakes. It can be added in jams and syrups to develop a particular flavor, and can be mixed with juices and drinks to create a unique blend. Though demand for the organic type is growing, conventional fruit puree still rules as far as usage is concerned. Manufacturers are turning to fruit puree as a multifunctional ingredient delivering benefits such as flavor extension and nutritional properties, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the fruit puree market, at a significant value CAGR of around 6% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Fruit Puree Market Study

The beverage industry holds the highest volume share of 29% for the year 2020, owing to increasing use of fruit puree as an additive for enhancing the flavor and nutritive content of beverage products.

The organic segment of fruit puree is expected to exhibit significant value CAGR, owing to increasing demand for minimally processed, clean label, and chemical- and pesticide-free food and beverage products.

Apple puree holds a significant market share of around one-fourth in fruit puree production, owing to high popularity and wide availability of apple puree products across the world.

The infant food segment is expected to exhibit a high value CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, attributable to growing usage of fruit puree in making infant food products, as it is the most light-weighted, digestive, and healthy ingredient for this purpose.

Europe holds a leading share of around one-fourth of this industry, with France , Germany , and the U.K. contributing the most to this regional market.

"Use of fruit puree in infant food and dairy desserts is expected to witness high value CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for natural and healthy ingredients with sensory taste and flavors," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are engaged in the development of application-specific fruit puree products to meet diverse demand. Application-specific fruit purees are made to fulfil specific requirements in food & beverage products, such as taste, flavor, nutritional content, etc.

On 1st November 2019 , SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients launched chunky puree at FIE 2019. The size of the fruit pieces in chunky purees can be tailored to customer requirements, allowing brands to create a unique texture profile and extra bite for each product.

Manufacturers operating in the fruit puree landscape are also taking innovative approaches such as sourcing premium fruits from different origins to offer higher quality products for different end-use industry verticals.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global fruit puree market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the fruit puree market based on type (apple, banana, strawberry, mango, guava, passion fruit, cranberry, blueberry, cherry, blackcurrant, and others), nature (organic and conventional), application (bakery, infant food, dairy & dessert, dressing & sausage, beverages, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

