Sales in Pizza Box Market Gets Thrust from Rise in Home Delivery & Takeaways of Pizza, Global Volume to Climb 1.5X from 2017 to 2025

- Proliferating pizza delivery outlets in North America and Europe makes these regional increasingly lucrative markets, expanding consumption of pizza will help drive their volume during 2017 – 2025

- Adoption of clay coated cardboards by new entrants might challenge the status quo enjoyed by top players in the pizza box market, ease of printability key benefit

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity that pizza as an easy-to-consumer packaged food has worldwide spurred the strides in the pizza box market. The proliferating numbers of pizza chain outlets where consumers get online deliveries engenders the trend of the various size, large size pizza box segment led the market in 2016.

Aside from the role of various types of pizza boxes in preserving the taste and freshness of pizza, they offer freedom for brands to promote and advertise.

The global pizza box market is expected to rise at CAGR of 4.6% during 2017 – 2025. Spurt in demand for packaged food imparts a marked momentum to the expansion. Pizza slice boxes has gathered steam among pizza delivery centers.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24740

Key Findings of Pizza Box Market Report

Of the various whole pizza box segment, 10-15 inch medium size box sub-segment presently dominates the market

Clay coated cardboard boxes high on popularity, especially among premium brands

North America projected to clock CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2025

projected to clock CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2025 The global pizza box market was pegged at US$2,223.0 mn in 2016

in 2016 North America and Europe jointly held the top market share in 2016

Explore 212 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Pizza Box Market (Whole Pizza Boxes - (5-10 Inch (Small), (10-15 Inch (Medium), and 15 Inch and Above (Large)) and Pizza Slice Boxes; Material - Corrugated Paperboard (B-flute, E-flute, and F-flute) and Clay Coated Cardboard; Print - Printed Boxes (Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, and Screen Printing) and Non-Printed Boxes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025 at Pizza Box Market (Whole Pizza Boxes - (5-10 Inch (Small), (10-15 Inch (Medium), and 15 Inch and Above (Large)) and Pizza Slice Boxes; Material - Corrugated Paperboard (B-flute, E-flute, and F-flute) and Clay Coated Cardboard; Print - Printed Boxes (Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, and Screen Printing) and Non-Printed Boxes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pizza-box-market.html

Pizza Box Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Recent spurt in demand for home delivery & takeaways (HDTA) has created a large demand for pizza among consumers, propelling the strides in the pizza box market.

Plethora of pizza joints in urban regions of the world have spurred the uptake of pizza boxes.

Growing number of independent pizza outlets in developed as well as developing nations who fulfil online orders with alacrity has attracted consumers who prefer packaged food.

Rise in demand for pizza boxes in commercial establishment, such as among office-goers in developing economies, is a key trend stimulating players to increasingly participate in the pizza box market.

Rise in disposable income and increasing preference of packaged food among populations of various developing regions is a key trend boosting the growth of the pizza box market.

Analyze global pizza box market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Pizza Box Market Stakeholders Strategies

The global pizza box market has seen brands increasingly adopting a packaging that score well on both functionality and aesthetics.

Aesthetics imparts a striking freedom to decide an effective promotional and advertisement content.

Over the past few years, the adoption of clay-coated cardboard boxes has become a packaging for meeting the demand for premium customers.

Some well-known brands are looking to consolidate their presence in developing regions, attracted as they are by emerging revenue streams.

Companies in the pizza box market have been combating the decline in popularity of pizza due to significant proportion of existing and prospective consumers considering it as another junk food in the packaged food industry.

Thus brands are increasingly leaning on making pizza more nutritious, which has helped them overcome the loosing sheen as well as see new revenue streams.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=24740

Pizza Box Market: Regional Assessment

North America and Europe are remarkably lucrative markets in the global pizza box market. The North America is expected to expand at CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2025. Rise in demand for consuming convenience food has imparted a marked impetus to the growth of these regional markets. Proliferating outlets of pizza delivery outlets compound this.

Access TMR Press Releases - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Access TMR Upcoming Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Access Recently Published Reports by TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

The Pizza Box market has been segmented as follows:

By Box Type

Whole Pizza Boxes

5-10 inch (Small)



10-15 inch (Medium)



15 inch & above (Large)

Pizza Slice Boxes

By Material Type

Corrugated Paperboard

B-flute



E-flute



F-flute

Clay Coated Cardboard

By Print Type

Printed Boxes

Offset Printing



Flexographic Printing



Screen Printing

Non-Printed Boxes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Food Contact Paper Market – Increasing awareness regarding the need for recyclable products is expected to boost the growth of the food contact paper market in the next eight years. Stringent regulations related to the consumption of single-use plastic packaging products are also projected to propel the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as food contact paper.

Corrugated Boxes Market – The corrugated boxes market is set to observe steady growth during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Logistic applications are expected to boost the growth rate of the corrugated boxes market. This is because of the growing demand for essential products including food, pharmaceuticals, tissue and hygiene products, and other consumer products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail Ready Packaging Market – The global retail ready packaging market is displaying rapid growth predominantly due to rapid growth of modern retail channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores across the world. In particular, in developing economies of Asia Pacific, formalization of retail supply chain and notable shift from traditional retail towards modern concept of retailing is leading to high demand for retail ready packaging over the last decade.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pizza-box-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research