Sales in Bottled Water Packaging Market Witness Lift with Sizeable Demand for Mineral-rich Bottled Water, Growth Projected at healthy 4.1% CAGR through 2029, Study by TMR

· The growing demand for mineral water sourced from various natural resources and kept in high-quality bottles is likely to propel the bottled water packaging market forward.

· Bottled water plants typically have contracts with major food chains to provide them with water, ensuring that they do not go out of business.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottled water complies with all provincial as well as federal drinkable water requirements, is packed securely in a sterile container, and is marketed for human use. Because bottled water is meant for human consumption, it is suggested that the packaging be potable or drinkable as well. Bottled water was formerly only accessible in glass bottles, which were chemically inert but have been heavy and weak. New logistical advancements have made it possible to create packaged beverage and water in many forms such as bottles, drums, pots, cans, and so on, utilising various types of plastic materials such as polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyethylene, and others. Such innovations are predicted to support development of global bottled water packaging market in the years to come. In addition, the weight and portability of the container are critical factors in beverage packaging market and bottled water packaging industry, and plastic meets these requirements to a tee. The global bottled water packaging market is expected to be driven by advancements in the packaging process and a variety of packaging options.

The global bottled water packaging market is expected to rise at a steady rate of 4.1% CAGR over the forecast timeline, from 2021 and 2029. The expanding breadth of hygienic packaging in end-use sectors such as healthcare, food & beverage, personal care, and others is likely to drive this expansion.

Key Findings of Market Report

Thriving Food and Beverage Sector to Generate Substantial Chunk of Demand for Bottled Water

Bottled water is considered a standard form of drinking water in most of the nations and is used to make a variety of foods and consumable items. Because most nations' food sectors are governed by rigorous regulations, food processing firms must use standard water to comply with the regulations. In this sector, beverage packaging business is also governed by strict regulations, similar to bottled water packaging. The consistency of flavour in both beverage and water is ensured by the use of this packaging across the country. The restaurant chains generally have contracts with bottled water facilities to provide them with water, ensuring that they do not go out of business. As a result, rising food and beverage commercialization and the introduction of newer brands are expected to expand the market.

Demand for Mineral-rich Water to Open up New Opportunities for the Market

In the water plant, bottled water is typically treated by 10 steps to maximize water quality and eliminate any wastewater particles. Bottled water is considered safer than tap water because it minimises the risk of infection or contamination. By treating water with chemicals that help protect it from any sort of contamination, packaging of bottled water helps to decrease water pollution. Furthermore, packing protects the water from any dust or particles that may be present outdoors. People have been compelled to convert to bottled drinking water due to an increase in water-borne illnesses and pollution. In addition to that, emergence of single-serve water packaging to minimise environmental degradation is likely to augur well for the market.

Bottled Water Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

Because mineral water often includes components such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, and other minerals, their popularity has grown in tandem with their expanding use. Furthermore, producers are developing new bottled water products, such as Arctic glacier water, water infused with rainbow light spectrums, and lunar sound frequencies. This is likely to entice new customers to try out the sensation of being near water.

New logistical advancements have made it possible to create packaged water in many forms such as drums, cans, pouches and others, utilising many types of plastics such as polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, and polyethylene. Furthermore, the weight and portability of the container are critical factors in this market, and plastic meets these requirements perfectly.

Bottled Water Packaging Market: Key Competitors

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Rhodius Mineralquellen Und Getranke GmbH & Co KG

Berry Plastics Corporation

FIJI Water Company LLC.

Water Company LLC. The Coca-Cola Company

Greiner Packaging GmbH

Bottled Water Packaging Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Glass

Aluminum

Product Type

Still Bottle Water

Carbonated Bottle Water

Flavored Bottle Water

Functional Bottle Water

