Salary Spotlight: Adzuna Reveals the Highest-Paying Counties in the US

 Adzuna

28 Feb, 2024, 16:08 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niobrara County, Wyoming is the top paying county in the United States, according to new research from smarter job search engine Adzuna. The data uncovers the highest paying counties across the US, showcasing key regions offering competitive wages to attract top talent and foster economic growth. Niobrara County in Wyoming leads the nation with an average advertised salary of $192,000, followed by Hyde County in North Carolina at $175,000 and Major County in Oklahoma at $139,400.

Average advertised salary by US county based on over 8 million job postings on Adzuna.com in January 2024
Average advertised salary by US county based on over 8 million job postings on Adzuna.com in January 2024


Other top paying counties include Bennett County in South Dakota with an average advertised salary of $139,200, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area in Alaska with $131,312, Clinton County in Kentucky with $130,233 and Choctaw County in Mississippi with $130,233.

James Neave, Head of Data Science at job search engine Adzuna, comments, "Making six figures is not a dream if you know where to look for them. Our Adzuna data shows that there are 83 counties in the US with average advertised salaries surpassing $100,000, and many of them are scattered in the Midwest. Of the 3,177 counties, Niobrara County from Wyoming and North Carolina's Hyde County have the most lucrative opportunities, paying jobseekers close to $200,000 on average. With some states planning to raise their minimum wages this year, we expect to see an increase in the average pay. Jobseekers who are strapped for cash and are open to relocation can be strategic by applying for jobs in these highest-paying states." 

Table 1: Top 10 Highest Paid Counties in the US

County

State

Average advertised salaries,

Jan 2024

Advertised vacancies,
Jan 2024

Niobrara County

Wyoming

$192,000

497

Hyde County

North Carolina

$175,000

119

Major County

Oklahoma

$139,400

807

Bennett County

South Dakota

$139,200

134

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

Alaska

$131,312

1,732

Clinton County

Kentucky

$130,233

1,355

Choctaw County

Mississippi

$130,233

798

Benton County

South Carolina

$130,000

9

Foster County

North Dakota

$129,869

978


*Maps for specific states are available upon request.

As the data delves deeper into regional job markets, it becomes evident that each state presents unique challenges and opportunities. For example, while jobseekers and remote workers reside everywhere, there's a larger corporate presence in influential states such as New York, California, and Florida.

New York 

In the Empire State, Chenango County (Norwich) emerges as the county with the highest salary offerings, with an average advertised salary of $126,843. New York County, otherwise known as Manhattan, boasts an average of $97,068. Other noteworthy counties include Kings County (Brooklyn), with an average of $92,361, Schenectady County with an average of $90,476, and Broome County with an average of $89,987.

California

The study identifies Lassen County (Susanville) as the highest paid county in California, offering an average salary of $117,711, making it an attractive destination for job candidates seeking lucrative opportunities. Other desirable counties in California include Modoc County with an average salary of $114,376, Del Norte County with an average of $101,058, Madera County with an average of $98,774, and Marin County with an advertised average salary of $98,051.

Florida

Adzuna's data spotlights Liberty County (Bristol) as Florida's top-paying destination, boasting an advertised average salary of $113,600, which is indicative of the state's promising avenues for professional growth. Following closely behind are Holmes County at $106,760, Franklin County at $103,385, Lafayette County at $96,000, and Calhoun County at $88,158.

Commenting on the salary trend in New York, California and Florida, James Neave says, "Chenango County's emergence as the county with the highest salary offerings in New York may come as a surprise to some, given the high cost of living in Manhattan and the following assumption of New York City's high average salary. However, while Chenango County will have some of the highest salaries and jobs available for doctors, surgeons, and roles in finance, there are also many lower income roles in this area. Adzuna's data showcases the nature of the state's job market, where high paying opportunities extend beyond metropolitan areas. While New York City does boast an average advertised salary of $97,068, other noteworthy counties such as Kings County, Schenectady County, and Broome County highlight the diversity of high-paying regions across the state."

Below is a look at the average advertised salaries as of January 2024 in New York, California and Florida.

Table 2: Highest Paid Counties in New York, Florida, and California

State

County

Average advertised salaries,

Jan 2024

Advertised vacancies,

Jan 2024

California

Lassen County

$117,711

2,336

Modoc County

$114,376

1,929

Del Norte County

$101,058

2,465

Madera County

$98,774

4,975

Marin County

$98,051

21,393

San Francisco County

$97,224

83,900

Tuolumne County

$95,283

3,225

Imperial County

$95,242

11,007

Alameda County

$93,049

101,381

Plumas County

$91,433

2,875

Lake County

$91,024

4,424

San Joaquin County

$90,918

43,308

Los Angeles County

$90,434

496,297

Kings County

$89,849

5,765

Santa Clara County

$89,354

168,740

Mariposa County

$89,280

678

Kern County

$89,230

38,378

Sacramento County

$88,970

86,490

Riverside County

$88,901

95,444

San Mateo County

$88,646

68,643

Butte County

$88,583

13,673

Contra Costa County

$88,522

56,448

Merced County

$88,342

12,449

Mendocino County

$88,329

5,712

Shasta County

$88,055

12,597

Fresno County

$87,151

46,926

Stanislaus County

$87,006

24,323

San Bernardino County

$86,897

95,924

Tulare County

$86,853

18,744

Orange County

$86,473

173,066

Santa Cruz County

$86,003

14,923

Humboldt County

$85,973

11,476

Yuba County

$85,487

7,261

Glenn County

$85,268

2,176

Inyo County

$84,365

1,852

San Diego County

$84,032

176,045

Monterey County

$84,017

23,089

San Luis Obispo County

$83,822

17,696

Ventura County

$83,332

41,729

Yolo County

$83,150

12,173

Solano County

$82,969

23,885

Sonoma County

$81,909

27,542

Tehama County

$81,873

3,112

Sierra County

$81,350

333

Trinity County

$80,656

656

Napa County

$79,649

9,427

Santa Barbara County

$79,387

28,998

Placer County

$78,564

21,935

Duval County

$74,655

31,372

Colusa County

$74,200

2,066

Mono County

$72,766

1,781

Amador County

$71,439

3,157

Nevada County

$69,154

6,799

El Dorado County

$65,074

9,898

Brewster County

$64,704

233

Sutter County

$63,626

1,753

Siskiyou County

$62,707

4,179

Calaveras County

$62,184

2,084

Alpine County

$61,200

510

San Benito County

$59,263

2,475

Florida

Liberty County

$113,600

331

Holmes County

$106,760

1,210

Franklin County

$103,385

1,434

Lafayette County

$96,000

590

Calhoun County

$88,158

1,195

Flagler County

$87,391

5,541

Gilchrist County

$87,320

683

Volusia County

$86,440

37,999

St. Lucie County

$85,222

12,844

Sarasota County

$84,710

26,861

Miami-Dade County

$82,835

148,883

Hamilton County

$82,254

931

Marion County

$82,173

20,235

Dixie County

$81,960

885

Escambia County

$81,618

21,506

Broward County

$81,084

124,906

Washington County

$79,778

1,873

Manatee County

$79,507

28,643

Florida Municipio

$79,378

7,137

Brevard County

$79,353

46,129

Osceola County

$78,136

18,965

Gulf County

$77,493

1,404

Palm Beach County

$77,246

92,317

Seminole County

$77,225

30,199

Hillsborough County

$77,215

112,701

Polk County

$77,131

37,672

Duval County

$77,114

38,941

Leon County

$76,974

37,994

Lee County

$76,819

49,232

Okeechobee County

$75,934

2,461

Alachua County

$75,585

24,369

Bay County

$75,237

16,652

Jackson County

$75,147

3,839

Madison County

$75,043

1,114

Orange County

$74,689

118,159

Citrus County

$73,426

7,089

Collier County

$72,422

22,815

Nassau County

$71,737

6,638

Hampton city

$71,083

834

Sumter County

$70,295

6,613

Hendry County

$70,000

2,688

Martin County

$69,464

8,679

Jefferson County

$69,447

884

Pinellas County

$69,220

63,832

Clay County

$69,020

13,796

Monroe County

$68,928

8,423

Hernando County

$68,806

8,523

Putnam County

$68,091

4,956

Charlotte County

$67,749

11,216

Baker County

$66,053

1,846

Bradford County

$65,503

1,830

Lake County

$65,449

25,038

Okaloosa County

$64,683

20,574

Indian River County

$64,324

9,121

St. Johns County

$64,006

14,953

Pasco County

$63,945

25,359

Wakulla County

$62,268

1,212

Suwannee County

$61,852

2,018

Highlands County

$61,578

6,340

DeSoto County

$60,690

2,022

Columbia County

$59,374

2,430

Gadsden County

$58,129

4,505

Santa Rosa County

$57,942

6,715

Levy County

$57,651

3,378

Union County

$54,857

1,092

Taylor County

$54,347

1,097

Walton County

$52,024

4,984

Hardee County

$48,132

2,401

Glades County

$45,600

659

New York

Chenango County

$126,843

7,451

New York County

$97,068

280,771

Kings County

$92,361

44,064

Schenectady County

$90,476

10,499

Broome County

$89,987

20,622

Queens County

$86,220

49,015

Rockland County

$85,887

20,181

Rensselaer County

$85,505

24,775

Westchester County

$84,683

66,648

Otsego County

$82,828

8,515

Bronx County

$82,277

35,340

Niagara County

$81,700

10,842

Oneida County

$81,691

21,638

Albany County

$81,645

47,167

Nassau County

$81,506

90,538

Monroe County

$81,493

61,566

Suffolk County

$80,698

83,974

Warren County

$77,735

6,214

Tompkins County

$77,182

10,001

Dutchess County

$76,913

21,016

Onondaga County

$76,181

48,661

Madison County

$75,637

8,675

Orange County

$75,266

25,321

Allegany County

$75,175

3,436

Richmond County

$75,064

9,166

Putnam County

$74,022

4,189

Chemung County

$73,397

7,167

Montgomery County

$73,224

7,447

Clinton County

$72,195

7,017

Jefferson County

$72,185

11,723

Chautauqua County

$71,386

9,190

Franklin County

$70,835

4,287

Lewis County

$70,653

1,871

Erie County

$70,007

65,378

Delaware County

$68,094

4,928

Sullivan County

$67,649

4,383

Ontario County

$67,556

12,899

St. Lawrence County

$67,231

9,424

Schuyler County

$66,680

1,869

Tioga County

$64,346

3,208

Genesee County

$63,961

6,410

Saratoga County

$63,593

14,418

Washington County

$63,566

3,970

Cortland County

$62,792

4,289

Herkimer County

$62,637

5,032

Yates County

$62,619

2,072

Cattaraugus County

$62,577

4,742

Ulster County

$61,440

9,726

Cayuga County

$61,267

6,081

Wayne County

$60,037

7,005

Orleans County

$59,508

2,385

Fulton County

$59,202

3,653

Steuben County

$59,034

8,481

Essex County

$58,388

2,660

Oswego County

$57,717

6,670

Greene County

$56,254

4,049

Columbia County

$55,934

7,361

Schoharie County

$52,997

1,992

Wyoming County

$52,601

3,700

Seneca County

$51,811

2,504

Livingston County

$50,760

6,992

Suffolk city

$47,675

2,460

Hamilton County

$43,877

422


Methodology:

The research analyzed over 8 million US jobs advertised on Adzuna in January 2024 and looked into the average salary by counties, to reveal the top counties and states offering the biggest paycheck.

About Adzuna:
Adzuna is a smarter, more transparent job search engine. We help tens of millions of US jobseekers access more than eight million US jobs each month, so they can cut through the noise, zero in on the right role faster and land the right job.

Adzuna gives job seekers access to every available online job listing in a single site — without giving anyone else access to their personal data — and our unique tools and salary stats help jobseekers pinpoint the perfect role so they can earn what they're actually worth. We love using the power of our technology to match people to better, more fulfilling jobs and keep Americans working.

Founded in 2011 by Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro, Adzuna is a privately held company backed by Index Ventures, LocalGlobe and Smedvig Capital. In 2022, Adzuna acquired enterprise job search engine Getwork. Follow Adzuna on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or learn more at https://www.adzuna.com.

