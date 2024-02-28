Salary Spotlight: Adzuna Reveals the Highest-Paying Counties in the US
28 Feb, 2024, 16:08 GMT
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niobrara County, Wyoming is the top paying county in the United States, according to new research from smarter job search engine Adzuna. The data uncovers the highest paying counties across the US, showcasing key regions offering competitive wages to attract top talent and foster economic growth. Niobrara County in Wyoming leads the nation with an average advertised salary of $192,000, followed by Hyde County in North Carolina at $175,000 and Major County in Oklahoma at $139,400.
Other top paying counties include Bennett County in South Dakota with an average advertised salary of $139,200, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area in Alaska with $131,312, Clinton County in Kentucky with $130,233 and Choctaw County in Mississippi with $130,233.
James Neave, Head of Data Science at job search engine Adzuna, comments, "Making six figures is not a dream if you know where to look for them. Our Adzuna data shows that there are 83 counties in the US with average advertised salaries surpassing $100,000, and many of them are scattered in the Midwest. Of the 3,177 counties, Niobrara County from Wyoming and North Carolina's Hyde County have the most lucrative opportunities, paying jobseekers close to $200,000 on average. With some states planning to raise their minimum wages this year, we expect to see an increase in the average pay. Jobseekers who are strapped for cash and are open to relocation can be strategic by applying for jobs in these highest-paying states."
Table 1: Top 10 Highest Paid Counties in the US
|
County
|
State
|
Average advertised salaries,
Jan 2024
|
Advertised vacancies,
|
Niobrara County
|
Wyoming
|
$192,000
|
497
|
Hyde County
|
North Carolina
|
$175,000
|
119
|
Major County
|
Oklahoma
|
$139,400
|
807
|
Bennett County
|
South Dakota
|
$139,200
|
134
|
Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area
|
Alaska
|
$131,312
|
1,732
|
Clinton County
|
Kentucky
|
$130,233
|
1,355
|
Choctaw County
|
Mississippi
|
$130,233
|
798
|
Benton County
|
South Carolina
|
$130,000
|
9
|
Foster County
|
North Dakota
|
$129,869
|
978
*Maps for specific states are available upon request.
As the data delves deeper into regional job markets, it becomes evident that each state presents unique challenges and opportunities. For example, while jobseekers and remote workers reside everywhere, there's a larger corporate presence in influential states such as New York, California, and Florida.
New York
In the Empire State, Chenango County (Norwich) emerges as the county with the highest salary offerings, with an average advertised salary of $126,843. New York County, otherwise known as Manhattan, boasts an average of $97,068. Other noteworthy counties include Kings County (Brooklyn), with an average of $92,361, Schenectady County with an average of $90,476, and Broome County with an average of $89,987.
California
The study identifies Lassen County (Susanville) as the highest paid county in California, offering an average salary of $117,711, making it an attractive destination for job candidates seeking lucrative opportunities. Other desirable counties in California include Modoc County with an average salary of $114,376, Del Norte County with an average of $101,058, Madera County with an average of $98,774, and Marin County with an advertised average salary of $98,051.
Florida
Adzuna's data spotlights Liberty County (Bristol) as Florida's top-paying destination, boasting an advertised average salary of $113,600, which is indicative of the state's promising avenues for professional growth. Following closely behind are Holmes County at $106,760, Franklin County at $103,385, Lafayette County at $96,000, and Calhoun County at $88,158.
Commenting on the salary trend in New York, California and Florida, James Neave says, "Chenango County's emergence as the county with the highest salary offerings in New York may come as a surprise to some, given the high cost of living in Manhattan and the following assumption of New York City's high average salary. However, while Chenango County will have some of the highest salaries and jobs available for doctors, surgeons, and roles in finance, there are also many lower income roles in this area. Adzuna's data showcases the nature of the state's job market, where high paying opportunities extend beyond metropolitan areas. While New York City does boast an average advertised salary of $97,068, other noteworthy counties such as Kings County, Schenectady County, and Broome County highlight the diversity of high-paying regions across the state."
Below is a look at the average advertised salaries as of January 2024 in New York, California and Florida.
Table 2: Highest Paid Counties in New York, Florida, and California
|
State
|
County
|
Average advertised salaries,
Jan 2024
|
Advertised vacancies,
Jan 2024
|
California
|
Lassen County
|
$117,711
|
2,336
|
Modoc County
|
$114,376
|
1,929
|
Del Norte County
|
$101,058
|
2,465
|
Madera County
|
$98,774
|
4,975
|
Marin County
|
$98,051
|
21,393
|
San Francisco County
|
$97,224
|
83,900
|
Tuolumne County
|
$95,283
|
3,225
|
Imperial County
|
$95,242
|
11,007
|
Alameda County
|
$93,049
|
101,381
|
Plumas County
|
$91,433
|
2,875
|
Lake County
|
$91,024
|
4,424
|
San Joaquin County
|
$90,918
|
43,308
|
Los Angeles County
|
$90,434
|
496,297
|
Kings County
|
$89,849
|
5,765
|
Santa Clara County
|
$89,354
|
168,740
|
Mariposa County
|
$89,280
|
678
|
Kern County
|
$89,230
|
38,378
|
Sacramento County
|
$88,970
|
86,490
|
Riverside County
|
$88,901
|
95,444
|
San Mateo County
|
$88,646
|
68,643
|
Butte County
|
$88,583
|
13,673
|
Contra Costa County
|
$88,522
|
56,448
|
Merced County
|
$88,342
|
12,449
|
Mendocino County
|
$88,329
|
5,712
|
Shasta County
|
$88,055
|
12,597
|
Fresno County
|
$87,151
|
46,926
|
Stanislaus County
|
$87,006
|
24,323
|
San Bernardino County
|
$86,897
|
95,924
|
Tulare County
|
$86,853
|
18,744
|
Orange County
|
$86,473
|
173,066
|
Santa Cruz County
|
$86,003
|
14,923
|
Humboldt County
|
$85,973
|
11,476
|
Yuba County
|
$85,487
|
7,261
|
Glenn County
|
$85,268
|
2,176
|
Inyo County
|
$84,365
|
1,852
|
San Diego County
|
$84,032
|
176,045
|
Monterey County
|
$84,017
|
23,089
|
San Luis Obispo County
|
$83,822
|
17,696
|
Ventura County
|
$83,332
|
41,729
|
Yolo County
|
$83,150
|
12,173
|
Solano County
|
$82,969
|
23,885
|
Sonoma County
|
$81,909
|
27,542
|
Tehama County
|
$81,873
|
3,112
|
Sierra County
|
$81,350
|
333
|
Trinity County
|
$80,656
|
656
|
Napa County
|
$79,649
|
9,427
|
Santa Barbara County
|
$79,387
|
28,998
|
Placer County
|
$78,564
|
21,935
|
Duval County
|
$74,655
|
31,372
|
Colusa County
|
$74,200
|
2,066
|
Mono County
|
$72,766
|
1,781
|
Amador County
|
$71,439
|
3,157
|
Nevada County
|
$69,154
|
6,799
|
El Dorado County
|
$65,074
|
9,898
|
Brewster County
|
$64,704
|
233
|
Sutter County
|
$63,626
|
1,753
|
Siskiyou County
|
$62,707
|
4,179
|
Calaveras County
|
$62,184
|
2,084
|
Alpine County
|
$61,200
|
510
|
San Benito County
|
$59,263
|
2,475
|
Florida
|
Liberty County
|
$113,600
|
331
|
Holmes County
|
$106,760
|
1,210
|
Franklin County
|
$103,385
|
1,434
|
Lafayette County
|
$96,000
|
590
|
Calhoun County
|
$88,158
|
1,195
|
Flagler County
|
$87,391
|
5,541
|
Gilchrist County
|
$87,320
|
683
|
Volusia County
|
$86,440
|
37,999
|
St. Lucie County
|
$85,222
|
12,844
|
Sarasota County
|
$84,710
|
26,861
|
Miami-Dade County
|
$82,835
|
148,883
|
Hamilton County
|
$82,254
|
931
|
Marion County
|
$82,173
|
20,235
|
Dixie County
|
$81,960
|
885
|
Escambia County
|
$81,618
|
21,506
|
Broward County
|
$81,084
|
124,906
|
Washington County
|
$79,778
|
1,873
|
Manatee County
|
$79,507
|
28,643
|
Florida Municipio
|
$79,378
|
7,137
|
Brevard County
|
$79,353
|
46,129
|
Osceola County
|
$78,136
|
18,965
|
Gulf County
|
$77,493
|
1,404
|
Palm Beach County
|
$77,246
|
92,317
|
Seminole County
|
$77,225
|
30,199
|
Hillsborough County
|
$77,215
|
112,701
|
Polk County
|
$77,131
|
37,672
|
Duval County
|
$77,114
|
38,941
|
Leon County
|
$76,974
|
37,994
|
Lee County
|
$76,819
|
49,232
|
Okeechobee County
|
$75,934
|
2,461
|
Alachua County
|
$75,585
|
24,369
|
Bay County
|
$75,237
|
16,652
|
Jackson County
|
$75,147
|
3,839
|
Madison County
|
$75,043
|
1,114
|
Orange County
|
$74,689
|
118,159
|
Citrus County
|
$73,426
|
7,089
|
Collier County
|
$72,422
|
22,815
|
Nassau County
|
$71,737
|
6,638
|
Hampton city
|
$71,083
|
834
|
Sumter County
|
$70,295
|
6,613
|
Hendry County
|
$70,000
|
2,688
|
Martin County
|
$69,464
|
8,679
|
Jefferson County
|
$69,447
|
884
|
Pinellas County
|
$69,220
|
63,832
|
Clay County
|
$69,020
|
13,796
|
Monroe County
|
$68,928
|
8,423
|
Hernando County
|
$68,806
|
8,523
|
Putnam County
|
$68,091
|
4,956
|
Charlotte County
|
$67,749
|
11,216
|
Baker County
|
$66,053
|
1,846
|
Bradford County
|
$65,503
|
1,830
|
Lake County
|
$65,449
|
25,038
|
Okaloosa County
|
$64,683
|
20,574
|
Indian River County
|
$64,324
|
9,121
|
St. Johns County
|
$64,006
|
14,953
|
Pasco County
|
$63,945
|
25,359
|
Wakulla County
|
$62,268
|
1,212
|
Suwannee County
|
$61,852
|
2,018
|
Highlands County
|
$61,578
|
6,340
|
DeSoto County
|
$60,690
|
2,022
|
Columbia County
|
$59,374
|
2,430
|
Gadsden County
|
$58,129
|
4,505
|
Santa Rosa County
|
$57,942
|
6,715
|
Levy County
|
$57,651
|
3,378
|
Union County
|
$54,857
|
1,092
|
Taylor County
|
$54,347
|
1,097
|
Walton County
|
$52,024
|
4,984
|
Hardee County
|
$48,132
|
2,401
|
Glades County
|
$45,600
|
659
|
New York
|
Chenango County
|
$126,843
|
7,451
|
New York County
|
$97,068
|
280,771
|
Kings County
|
$92,361
|
44,064
|
Schenectady County
|
$90,476
|
10,499
|
Broome County
|
$89,987
|
20,622
|
Queens County
|
$86,220
|
49,015
|
Rockland County
|
$85,887
|
20,181
|
Rensselaer County
|
$85,505
|
24,775
|
Westchester County
|
$84,683
|
66,648
|
Otsego County
|
$82,828
|
8,515
|
Bronx County
|
$82,277
|
35,340
|
Niagara County
|
$81,700
|
10,842
|
Oneida County
|
$81,691
|
21,638
|
Albany County
|
$81,645
|
47,167
|
Nassau County
|
$81,506
|
90,538
|
Monroe County
|
$81,493
|
61,566
|
Suffolk County
|
$80,698
|
83,974
|
Warren County
|
$77,735
|
6,214
|
Tompkins County
|
$77,182
|
10,001
|
Dutchess County
|
$76,913
|
21,016
|
Onondaga County
|
$76,181
|
48,661
|
Madison County
|
$75,637
|
8,675
|
Orange County
|
$75,266
|
25,321
|
Allegany County
|
$75,175
|
3,436
|
Richmond County
|
$75,064
|
9,166
|
Putnam County
|
$74,022
|
4,189
|
Chemung County
|
$73,397
|
7,167
|
Montgomery County
|
$73,224
|
7,447
|
Clinton County
|
$72,195
|
7,017
|
Jefferson County
|
$72,185
|
11,723
|
Chautauqua County
|
$71,386
|
9,190
|
Franklin County
|
$70,835
|
4,287
|
Lewis County
|
$70,653
|
1,871
|
Erie County
|
$70,007
|
65,378
|
Delaware County
|
$68,094
|
4,928
|
Sullivan County
|
$67,649
|
4,383
|
Ontario County
|
$67,556
|
12,899
|
St. Lawrence County
|
$67,231
|
9,424
|
Schuyler County
|
$66,680
|
1,869
|
Tioga County
|
$64,346
|
3,208
|
Genesee County
|
$63,961
|
6,410
|
Saratoga County
|
$63,593
|
14,418
|
Washington County
|
$63,566
|
3,970
|
Cortland County
|
$62,792
|
4,289
|
Herkimer County
|
$62,637
|
5,032
|
Yates County
|
$62,619
|
2,072
|
Cattaraugus County
|
$62,577
|
4,742
|
Ulster County
|
$61,440
|
9,726
|
Cayuga County
|
$61,267
|
6,081
|
Wayne County
|
$60,037
|
7,005
|
Orleans County
|
$59,508
|
2,385
|
Fulton County
|
$59,202
|
3,653
|
Steuben County
|
$59,034
|
8,481
|
Essex County
|
$58,388
|
2,660
|
Oswego County
|
$57,717
|
6,670
|
Greene County
|
$56,254
|
4,049
|
Columbia County
|
$55,934
|
7,361
|
Schoharie County
|
$52,997
|
1,992
|
Wyoming County
|
$52,601
|
3,700
|
Seneca County
|
$51,811
|
2,504
|
Livingston County
|
$50,760
|
6,992
|
Suffolk city
|
$47,675
|
2,460
|
Hamilton County
|
$43,877
|
422
Methodology:
The research analyzed over 8 million US jobs advertised on Adzuna in January 2024 and looked into the average salary by counties, to reveal the top counties and states offering the biggest paycheck.
About Adzuna:
Adzuna is a smarter, more transparent job search engine. We help tens of millions of US jobseekers access more than eight million US jobs each month, so they can cut through the noise, zero in on the right role faster and land the right job.
Adzuna gives job seekers access to every available online job listing in a single site — without giving anyone else access to their personal data — and our unique tools and salary stats help jobseekers pinpoint the perfect role so they can earn what they're actually worth. We love using the power of our technology to match people to better, more fulfilling jobs and keep Americans working.
Founded in 2011 by Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro, Adzuna is a privately held company backed by Index Ventures, LocalGlobe and Smedvig Capital. In 2022, Adzuna acquired enterprise job search engine Getwork. Follow Adzuna on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or learn more at https://www.adzuna.com.
