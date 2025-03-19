RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their joint efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships, support the logistics sector, and enhance Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub in line with Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, SAL Logistics Services and Sela have signed an agreement to develop the SAL Logistics Zone in Falcons City, north of Riyadh, covering an area of over 1.5 million square meters. The signing ceremony, held in Riyadh, was attended by H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, H.E. Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and Mr. Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Shamaisi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, along with senior officials, investors, and business leaders. The agreement was signed by Mr. Omar bin Talal Hariri, CEO of SAL Logistics Services, and Dr. Rakan AlHarthy, Managing Director of Sela.

SAL and Sela Sign Agreement to Establish the SAL Logistics Zone in Falcons City, North of Riyadh, with a SAR 4 Billion Investment to Strengthen Saudi Arabia’s Position as a Global Logistics Hub

The Falcons City project further enhances the attractiveness of Malham, north of Riyadh, home to the Saudi Falcons Club, one of the region's most prominent cultural and heritage landmarks. Through its programs, activities, and local and international events, the club has contributed to boosting tourism and cultural engagement, fostering integration between economic projects and heritage activities, and attracting visitors and investors while positioning the area as a comprehensive destination that blends modern economic development with the preservation of Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage.

On this occasion, Mr. Omar bin Talal Hariri, CEO of SAL Logistics Services, expressed his pride in this new milestone for the company and his appreciation for the growing collaboration with Sela. He emphasized that launching the new SAL Logistics Zone in Falcons City, north of Riyadh, is a realization of SAL's ambitious vision to provide advanced, integrated logistics solutions that support local trade growth. He noted that this state-of-the-art logistics hub is designed to meet the increasing demand for customized warehouses, offering a strategic location near King Khalid International Airport and key highways and rail networks. These advantages position the logistics zone as a central hub for cargo handling and distribution operations, further strengthening Saudi Arabia's role as a global trade and logistics leader.

He added that this SAR 4 billion investment in developing a world-class logistics zone aligns with SAL's strategic roadmap to solidify its position as a national logistics leader adhering to global standards. The project will feature high-quality Class A warehouses, scalable storage solutions, and cutting-edge operational infrastructure, incorporating advanced security systems, climate-controlled storage, and energy-efficient solutions. Furthermore, the initiative underscores SAL's commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and optimizing supply chain management to contribute to Saudi Arabia's economic prosperity.

Dr. Rakan AlHarthy, Managing Director of Sela, highlighted that this project represents a significant leap in the development of Saudi Arabia's logistics infrastructure. He stated, "Falcons City is more than just a development project; it is a fully integrated economic destination designed to support various sectors. Our partnership with SAL Logistics Services will establish world-class logistics facilities, catering to the needs of local and international businesses while ensuring seamless business operations and investment flows."

The SAL Logistics Zone plays a key role in developing Saudi Arabia's logistics infrastructure, aligning with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. The project aims to enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce operational costs, and attract major global companies to invest in Saudi Arabia's logistics sector. Additionally, it will boost the competitiveness of the industry by providing a fully integrated business ecosystem that meets international standards, fostering economic growth, investment opportunities, and job creation in the logistics sector.

Falcons City itself represents a next-generation integrated city, spanning 14.4 million square meters in Malham, north of Riyadh. Strategically positioned for seamless accessibility, Falcons City will host key infrastructure components, including the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, an advanced logistics zone for global enterprises, an aviation runway, and aircraft maintenance facilities, all designed to enhance air cargo and logistics operations. The project will also include commercial, residential, hospitality, entertainment, and retail zones, offering a diverse and dynamic investment and living environment for residents, businesses, and visitors.

As the master developer of Falcons City, Sela continues to coordinate with relevant regulatory authorities to obtain the necessary permits for the remaining project phases, ensuring that all developments meet the highest regulatory and development standards.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645372/SAL.jpg