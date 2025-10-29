SAL and Emirates SkyCargo Renew Partnership to Enhance Ground Handling and Cargo Services in the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAL Logistics Services announced the renewal of its partnership through the signing of a strategic agreement with Emirates SkyCargo to provide integrated solutions covering ground handling, air cargo, and logistics operations for the UAE carrier's flights across airports in the Kingdom.

SAL renews strategic partnership with Emirates SkyCargo

Under this agreement, SAL will deliver comprehensive operational services ensuring the smooth flow of Emirates SkyCargo's operations in the Kingdom, including ramp handling and operational support for its flights. The agreement comes as part of strengthening SAL's long-term partnerships and commitment to operational excellence by meeting customer needs in the Kingdom. This renewed collaboration reflects both parties' commitment to enhancing efficiency and reliability in logistics services, ensuring faster operations and paving the way for an elevated level of integrated air cargo services.

On this occasion, Mr. Omar Hariri, CEO of SAL, said: "Renewing our partnership with Emirates SkyCargo represents a strong, long-standing relationship that has achieved remarkable success over the years. Today, we continue to deliver our best operational capabilities to serve aviation as a strategic model of our global partnerships. The renewed confidence of our clients contributes to enhancing our services in line with the highest international standards and reaffirms our distinction in supporting global aviation networks, in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy."

For his part, Mr. Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: "With two dedicated freighters and 72 passenger flights into four gateways every week, the Kingdom has long been a key market for Emirates SkyCargo. In the last financial year, we moved over 78,600 tonnes of goods in and out of Saudi, including specialist and delicate products such as aircraft engines, machinery and pharmaceuticals. Through this decade-long partnership with SAL Logistics, we have consistently enhanced our services, transporting goods to and from Saudi quickly, reliably and efficiently, and connecting Saudi-based businesses with their customers across our vast global network."

This agreement marks another milestone in SAL's journey to expand its network of partnerships with leading global companies, reflecting its growing role in supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub capable of meeting the increasing demands of international.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808759/Saudi_Logistics_Services.jpg