Sakon Nakhon Christmas Star Parade goes global stage

Running 20–24 December 2025, the five-day illuminated heritage festival is reimagined for international audiences under TAT's Signature Event Thailand initiative

BANGKOK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is elevating the Sakon Nakhon Christmas Star Parade into a festival of global standing under the Signature Event Thailand initiative. The 2025 edition will take place from 20 to 24 December in Tha Rae Municipality, Sakon Nakhon, featuring expanded programming, enhanced storytelling, and immersive lighting and drone displays designed to enrich visitor experiences while supporting sustainable economic benefits for local communities.

Aerial view of the Sakon Nakhon Christmas Star Parade showing illuminated star processions, festive market stalls, and the Cathedral of St Michael the Archangel during the annual celebration in Tha Rae, Sakon Nakhon.

Held annually for more than a century, the Christmas Star Parade is a defining cultural tradition of Sakon Nakhon and one of the most distinctive Christian celebrations in Northeastern Thailand. Inspired by the guiding star that marked the birth of Jesus Christ, the procession has evolved into a living expression of spiritual heritage, creative craftsmanship, and shared community identity.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said "The Christmas Star Parade reflects the enduring spirit and creativity of the Tha Rae community. By elevating its storytelling and visitor experiences, we aim to introduce this remarkable tradition to wider international audiences while ensuring that local communities benefit meaningfully from tourism. With its strong cultural roots and contemporary creative appeal, the festival has the potential to stand alongside Thailand's most iconic cultural events on the global stage."

For 2025, TAT has integrated contemporary creative elements that complement the festival's spiritual and cultural foundations while strengthening its international appeal. Immersive lighting installations illuminate key heritage settings, including the Cathedral of St Michael the Archangel and Tha Rae's century-old stone houses, reinforcing the destination's distinctive historical character.

Visitor experiences extend across the five-day programme through AI-driven photo spots; creative, sustainability-focused workshops; a family-friendly snow experience; and Amazing Thailand–branded illuminated star vehicles. Hands-on DIY activities, such as cupcake decoration, star ornament making, and recycled-material jewellery workshops, encourage active participation while reinforcing community involvement and responsible event practices.

From 20 to 22 December, and continuing through the daytime programme on 23 December, festival activities take place along the walking street and Martino Pavilion, creating a continuous, community-led celebration that blends culture, heritage, and festive life. On 20 December, activities begin at 14.00; on 21, 22, and 23 December, daytime programmes start at 10.00. Visitors can browse local indigo textiles and locally made products, enjoy regional cuisine, and join heritage walks through the historic Christian community.

Throughout these days, creative showcases and performances by local musicians, schools, and youth groups animate the area, with evening variety music programmes beginning from 19.00. A visual highlight on 22 December is the public showcase of large, illuminated star vehicles along Ratcharoen Road from 17.00. Programmes from 20 to 23 December run through the evening and conclude at 22.30.

On the evening of 23 December, the festival reaches its central highlight. Float registration begins at 15.00, followed by formation from 16.00 at the Martino Pavilion. At 18.00, the illuminated star procession is released, with ornate star vehicles parading along the designated route before returning at 20.00. The programme then continues with Christmas performances by local schools and community groups, followed at 20.30 by the official opening ceremony. The evening programme features Christmas blessings, a festive candy shower, gift-giving, a sacred nativity drama, presentations for the best illuminated star floats, variety music performances, and TAT's special drone light show.

On 24 December, the festival transitions into a more traditional and sacred Christmas Eve observance. The handheld star procession gathers from 18.00 at the Martino Pavilion and departs at 18.30 for a full circuit around the Cathedral of St Michael the Archangel before entering the church. The evening continues with Christmas Mass, followed by a sacred nativity performance by local youth at the Grotto of the Infant Jesus. In keeping with Christmas Eve tradition, the programme concludes following the completion of religious services.

By positioning the Sakon Nakhon Christmas Star Parade as part of Thailand's growing portfolio of culturally distinctive festivals, TAT aims to strengthen global awareness of the country's diverse cultural landscape. This momentum builds on the international recognition of "Songkran in Thailand" as a UNESCO-inscribed cultural heritage and the growing global appeal of "Loi Krathong" as one of Asia's most captivating light festivals, reinforcing Thailand's commitment to sharing culturally rich, community-rooted experiences with the world in meaningful and memorable ways.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846425/PR_Newswire_Sakon_Nakhon_Christmas_Star_Parade__file_photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542999/TATNEWS_Logo.jpg