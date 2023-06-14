SAKE COMPETITION 2023 AWARDS CEREMONY HELD AT THE PENINSULA TOKYO

～ SPECIAL AWARDS AND WINNERS IN 4 CATEGORIES ～

Selected from 1000 entries and 335 breweries from all over Japan

TOKYO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SAKE COMPETITION 2023 awards ceremony was held on at The Peninsula Tokyo on the 14th June (Wed) by The SAKE COMPETITION Executive Committee. The competition was created to determine the world's best commercially available sake.

The awards ceremony was presented by some of Japan's most well-known personalities, each with their own unique talent and passion for sake. Among them were Hidetoshi Nakata, a former football player who now travels the world promoting Japan's sake culture; Rui Yoshida, an actor famous for exploring izakaya; presenter and sake enthusiast Natsumi Uga; Eri Murakawa, an actress who is a certified sake taster (called a "kikisake-shi"); and the captivating singer-songwriter Ms.OOJA.

The first award went to the Taiwagura Sake Brewery in Miyagi Prefecture for best sake in the Junmai-shu category with their Yuki No Matsushima Umi-KAI Hitomebore Junmai-Genshu.

The Aihara Sake Brewery from Hiroshima prefecture emerged victorious in the Junmai Gingo category with their Ugo no Tsuki (Moon After Rain) sake made from Yamada Nishiki rice. Ohmine Shuzou Brewery from Yamaguchi prefecture won in the Junmai Daiginjo category with their Ohmine 2 Tsubu Hi-Ire (Fire-Heated 2 Grain Ohmine) sake, also made from Yamada Nishiki rice. Mie prefecture's Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten took the top prize in the SUPER PREMIUM category with their Zaku Satori (Intelligence and Inspiration).

The Sakenomy app recognized Takagi Shuzou Brewery from Yamagata prefecture for their Jyuyondai sake by awarding them the "Sakenomy Best Brewery of the Year" award. Meanwhile, Taiwagura Sake Brewery was awarded the "Diners Club Next Generation Excellence Award" by Diners Club International, which supports sake brewers (under 40). Wrapping up the evening, Minenohakubai Shuzou was honoured with the JAL In-Flight SAKE Award for their self-named Minenohakubai Junmai Ginjo, which will now be served to passengers on Japan Airlines flights.

