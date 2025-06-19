SAINT-GOBAIN ENHANCES ITS DIGITAL CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS PLATFORM WITH THE ACQUISITION OF MATURIX

PARIS, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain announces the next step in the expansion of its digital construction chemicals platform with the acquisition of Maturix, based in Denmark, a leading provider of real-time monitoring solutions for the concrete industry.

Maturix offers cutting-edge wireless sensor technology which allows remote real-time monitoring of concrete properties during the curing and hardening process, enabling contractors to optimize their operations and ease traceability requirements. This reduces the duration of the concrete construction cycle by up to 50% and improves job-site efficiency, all while improving concrete quality and ensuring a high level of structural performance. Maturix and Saint-Gobain have successfully collaborated since 2019.

This acquisition enhances Saint-Gobain's digital solutions offering across the concrete and cement value chains, enabling the Group's customers to reduce overdesign and optimize operations.

Saint-Gobain spearheaded the digital transformation of the concrete industry initiated by GCP with Verifi®, its market-leading digital in-transit concrete management suite, deployed across three continents (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific). Verifi® uses real-time monitoring to reduce waste, improve operational performance and drive cost efficiencies. Maturix perfectly complements Verifi® in optimizing concrete placement on site. The two companies are already working on a joint offering.

The acquisition of Maturix demonstrates the Group's commitment to expanding its offer of integrated digital solutions for its customers.

Sid Singh, CEO of Verifi®, comments:

"By combining the data and digital expertise of Maturix and Verifi® with Saint-Gobain's leadership in concrete admixtures, we will unlock new use cases for the Group's customers. We will provide them with personalized recommendations to manage their operations with increased visibility and precision to reduce their costs and environmental impact."

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

- €46.6 billion in sales in 2024

- More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

- Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

