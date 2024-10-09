Saihanba: China's green miracle created by three generations in Hebei

News provided by

Great Wall New Media

09 Oct, 2024, 02:19 GMT

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:

Historically, Saihanba Forest Park, which is located in north China's Hebei Province, was once a royal hunting ground. Later, after reclamation and logging, it gradually turned into an endless desert. For more than half a century, three generations of people in Saihanba have been working hard and struggling to build the world's largest artificial forest, creating a miracle of turning desert into a sea of forests.

Continue Reading

Watch the video and learn about the story of Saihanba and enjoy its natural beauty in this stunning autumn.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526413/1.mp4

Also from this source

What Hebei Can Offer丨Anping Wire Mesh Connects World

What Hebei Can Offer丨Anping Wire Mesh Connects World

A news report from Great Wall New Media: Renowned as China's biggest wire mesh producer, Anping is the largest production base and distribution...
From Small Backyard to Great Accomplishment

From Small Backyard to Great Accomplishment

A news report from Great Wall New Media: In 2009, China Agricultural University established the first Science and Technology Backyard (STB) in Quzhou....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics