SAI360 Risk Management Platform Connects Trust & Ethics with Latest Release

"With trust and integrity center stage in the new year , it's critical to get the right people, with the right behaviors, in front of the right tools. Risk and compliance teams have too long been dealing with siloed, inconsistent experiences across their risk matrix that lack control and visibility into reputational risks and human behavior," commented Peter Granat, Chief Executive Officer SAI Global. " Our latest enhancements represent an important moment in the industry – providing capabilities to build and foster resilience and deliver business value. All the while allowing for greater transparency, more efficiency, enhanced data quality, and better overall management of risk and regulatory compliance."

The result is a fast-functioning suite of capabilities that gives compliance and risk professionals the ability to manage and assess operational and strategic risk and compliance obligations, minimize the overhead costs and provide maximum advantage point across all operations. SAI360 includes the capabilities to:

"Our earliest customers innovated with SAI Global by deploying highly-scaled compliance solutions in the cloud. As demand for SAI Global's expertise and legacy of connected risk continues to grow, we are further empowering compliance and risk teams in our latest release with core enhancements," commented Anton Lissone, Chief Technology Officer SAI Global. "SAI360 begins with the end-user and will set a new standard for an experience across industry applications that is modern, streamlined and advanced with an intuitive-to-navigate user interface (UI)."

SAI360 end-user enhancements will:

Efficiently and seamlessly store, mine, and extract risk data from sources to have an operational and comprehensive view of risk across all levels

Plan and structure processes, set priorities and deadlines, share information and assign tasks

Visualize risk, compliance and internal control dashboards with new configuration options to analyze data in real-time

With this release, SAI Global is further addressing the needs of end-users in highly regulated organizations in Healthcare and Financial Services to create processes for a more resilient enterprise. For the healthcare industry, SAI360 for Healthcare now boosts advanced capabilities to meet the complex reimbursement challenges of healthcare providers. US healthcare customers can improve revenue integrity with "always-on" continuous monitoring of claim remittances to detect at-risk payments and denials.

Built on technology from SAI Global's recent acquisition of BWise, Financial Services organizations now have enhanced risk management and regulatory change management capabilities with the latest release of SAI360 for Financial Services.

About SAI Global

SAI Global helps organizations proactively manage risk to create trust and achieve business excellence, growth, and sustainability. Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of leading capabilities, services and advisory offerings that operate across the entire risk lifecycle allowing businesses to focus elsewhere. Together, these tools and knowledge enable clients to develop an integrated view of risk. To see our SAI360 platform in action, request a free demo.

We have global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more information visit https://www.saiglobal.com/risk.

