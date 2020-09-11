Sai Life Sciences expands suite of cellular analysis platforms in Cambridge, MA

Coinciding with its first anniversary in Cambridge, the expanded suite of capabilities include the Opera Phenix high content screening platform, FACSCelesta flow cytometer and FACSMelody flow sorter, enabling it to better serve start-up and biotech companies in the region, especially in projects exploring novel biology in oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases.

Over the past year, the lab has delivered a range of projects including genetic and pharmacological target validation studies, reagent validation, and developed a variety of assays for its clients, such as cellular target engagement assays and in vitro biomarker assessments.

Describing their experience of working with Sai Life Sciences, Founder & CEO of Auron Therapeutics, Dr Katherine Yen said, "Not only do they perform carefully executed experiments and deliver the data in a timely manner, their technical expertise contributed to the experimental design and interpretation of the results which enabled us to rapidly generate critical data for our drug discovery programs."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Co-Founder & Director of R&D of Eikonizo Therapeutics, Dr Al Schroeder said, "The Sai team was quick to develop a workplan and kick-off the experiments to address our assay development needs, and their presence in Cambridge really expedited the project. We've been very happy with their rigor and speed and we will definitely continue to work with them."

Located in the heart of the Cambridge/Boston biotech ecosystem, Sai's 8,500 square feet lab in Kendall Square creates opportunities for local biotechs to have frequent face-to-face collaboration with Sai scientists, and to accelerate the pace of their externalized research by reducing cycle-times. The exploratory focus of the lab allows clients to externalize complex biology projects that necessitate more fluid experimental design with real-time decision making. Complementing the team in Cambridge is a larger biology team in India that works in tandem to present clients an optimal solution in terms of speed, cost and talent.

Speaking about the company's plans, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, Krishna Kanumuri said, "We are committed to helping our clients successfully advance their internal discovery portfolios and are investing considerable resources to provide world-class service in the Boston area. These new capability additions are just the latest in our strategic growth plan with significant additional capabilities coming soon."

The Cambridge lab serves as a vital bridge, enabling seamless integration with rest of the company's service offerings across UK and India, spanning the drug discovery and development continuum including medicinal chemistry, DMPK and toxicology, process chemistry and analytical development, and commercial scale manufacturing.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. A pure-play CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com

