Sage 200cloud Users Can Get Invoices Paid Faster With Leading Receivables Fintech Chaser's New Integration

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaser, the global credit control automation platform and service provider, today released its integration with Sage 200cloud, a market leader in cloud business management solutions, after releasing ChaseImport earlier this month. This new integration makes it easy and affordable for businesses to deeply personalise and automate their accounts receivables and credit control processes.

Previously, Chaser offered integrations with Sage Business Cloud Accounting only, but a growing number of Sage 200cloud users have been requesting the functionality. Using Chaser, Sage 200cloud users can now automatically reconcile their transactions to match their accounts in seconds, so that they can focus on the work that matters most. They can easily carry out automated invoice payment chasing whilst ensuring every message looks hand-typed and maintaining great customer service. This process saves Chaser's current customers 15+ hours weekly and ensures that no unpaid invoice slips through the cracks. To view a full run-through of the integration and features available, join the virtual launch event here.

Benefits and features available through this integration include:

Cloud-to cloud integration between Sage 200cloud and Chaser.

Personalised invoice payment chasing, adapted to the user's brand and tone of voice.

Invoice and payment reconciliation in both the Chaser and Sage 200cloud.

Automated "thank you for paying" emails.

Easy tracking of overdue invoices per customer.

Centralised hub summarising all payment chasing activity, including customer replies.

Access to Chaser's debt collection service.

Dedicated payment portal providing a summary of all invoices paid and due, multiple payment options, and the option to request payment plans.

Ability to offer payment plans to customers, customise amounts and dates, and automatically chase instalments

Credit checking in-app.

"We are delighted to work with Sage to automate invoice payments and make sure that our customers are paid on time," Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser, has said. "We believe that all businesses have the confidence they will get paid for their work through effective credit control and accounts receivable management. By integrating with Sage in this way, we are allowing our joint customers to seamlessly chase invoices end to end, helping them operate more efficiently and effectively and boosting cash flow."

ABOUT CHASER

Chaser Technologies Limited helps businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment chasing automation platform, debt collections agency and outsourced credit control services. By sending automatic and deeply personalised reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over £3 billion in overdue invoices.

Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence 'Cloud App of the Year' three years in a row (2017-2019), Xero's 'App Partner of the Year' (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).

