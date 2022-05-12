SAFR SCAN Debuts to the Europe Market at IFSEC 2022

New Facial Recognition Reader Delivers Unique Combination of Advanced Performance and Extreme Value

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), is displaying SAFR SCAN™, a highly innovative Facial Recognition Reader for a wide range of mainstream access control, workforce management and health safety applications at IFSEC 2022 in stand IF2635. Making its public debut in the European market, SAFR SCAN uniquely delivers advanced identification and authentication performance at an extremely attractive price point.

"SAFR SCAN provides a highly secure and fast way to control building and office access at a price point that makes this high level of technology affordable for mainstream applications," said Brad Donaldson, VP Computer Vision, SAFR from RealNetworks. "Although SAFR SCAN is a new hardware entry to the physical security market, it leverages our field proven, highly established SAFR software platform to deliver a world-class product for a fraction of what competing products cost."

Designed as a standalone or networked solution engineered for use in both indoor and outdoor environments, SAFR SCAN is a touchless biometrics solution that delivers fast throughput capable of authenticating up to 30 individuals per minute. To ensure personal privacy, all enrolled and scanned biometric data is fully encrypted and does not contain any visual imagery of individuals' faces. For added physical security, SAFR SCAN features anti-spoofing technology employing 3D structured light and RGB to best ensure the liveness of the individual being authenticated.

"We've built SAFR SCAN to integrate seamlessly into a wide variety of access control environments to create a compelling, reliable, and contactless alternative that's better and more secure than traditional methods like key cards," said Charlie Bennett, VP Europe SAFR. "SAFR SCAN is the high performance, yet affordable biometric solution for every level of physical access, workforce management and health safety application."

Designed and made in the USA.

To learn more about SAFR SCAN, please visit SAFR.com.

About SAFR

SAFR (https://safr.com) is the world's foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence. It taps the power of AI to help the world get back to work. Whether it's used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, or touchless entry control, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, embedded in a smart camera, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere.

