Safeture provides a free review tool for new ISO 31030

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The risks on business trips have risen sharply - not least due to the corona pandemic - and so have the demands on companies since they have a legal duty of care towards their employees and protect them from dangers. The innovative platform provider for travel and employee safety, Safeture, has developed a review tool together with Aon, a leading global consulting and service company that quickly and easily checks how well companies meet the new guidance document.

ISO 31030 covers all aspects of corporate travel, including authorizations, planning, policy, traveler assessment, transportation, destination, accommodation, and more. ISO 31030 is not a legal standard, but it is likely to become the benchmark for travel risk management standards.

"Especially for companies without travel risk management policy, it is difficult to know and estimate the rapidly changing global travel risks. This entails major risks - not only for the traveling employees but also for the organization if "Duty of Care" does not fulfill its responsibility," says Martin Wijlens, Safeture Senior Sales Manager for the Benelux.

With the self-test "Check my travel risk," you can quickly and easily determine how things are going with your travel risk management and its implementation. The basis for evaluating the questionnaire is the ISO 31030, which has just come into force. It defines a risk management framework that meets the legal requirements.

"The tool provides a first overview of whether all aspects related to Duty of Care in the organization are covered and where there may still be challenges or in which parts there are still needs optimization," says Wijlens.

