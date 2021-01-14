Safeture Partners with Corporate Travel Data Leader Traxo

Safeture customers now can leverage Traxo travel data intelligence to quickly locate more traveling employees.

DALLAS and LUND, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lund, Sweden-based employee safety company Safeture, and Dallas-based Traxo, Inc., the global leader in real-time corporate travel data capture and intelligence, announced today they have partnered to help Safeture customers enhance the duty-of-care coverage of their business travelers.

Through Traxo, Safeture customers are able to access detailed corporate travel itinerary data for bookings that were made outside their travel program. The increased location awareness insight enabled by Traxo's travel data capture solution helps reduce itinerary blindspots for corporate travel teams, empowering them to keep their traveling employees safer. Safeture provides duty-of-care services for more than 3,500 client companies in 190 countries.

"It's not uncommon for business travelers to book segments of their trips outside their company's designated corporate travel policy or online booking tool," said Safeture Chief Executive Officer Magnus Hultman. "Traxo's comprehensive itinerary data capture technology ensures those flight, hotel and ground transport booking details are incorporated automatically into the Safeture platform, instead of relying on the traveler to manually enter those itinerary details or remember to forward them to us."

"Since many international airlines and hotels are not listed in the global distribution systems (GDSs) commonly used by corporate travel agencies, business travelers occasionally book directly with their preferred airline, hotel or other travel provider, creating itinerary blindspots for their employers," commented Traxo Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andres Fabris. "Our partnership with Safeture helps companies enhance their duty of care by obtaining complete, pre-trip visibility on all employee travel bookings, regardless of where they are booked."

According to a recent survey by DVI, an average of 31 percent of all 2019 air, hotel and car business travel spend was made up of out-of-channel bookings, creating an average of $11.3 million of invisible travel spend per company.

The Traxo service enables the Safeture platform to dynamically import travel itineraries as they are created. All travel booking confirmations sent to an employee's company email address will be automatically transmitted to the Safeture platform without requiring any extra steps or actions by the traveler. All trip cancellations, changes or updates are also automatically posted to the Safeture app, enabling optimal duty-of-care coverage before, during, and after the business trip.

"Our customers need to make sure they have the best information possible to keep their employees safe and secure," said Safeture's Hultman. "Partnering with Traxo gives our users even more comprehensive insight into their employees' travel arrangements, which is exactly what they need as part of their corporate duty-of-care responsibility."

"The cost of having a data gap is unacceptably high, particularly during this COVID-19 pandemic. In order to adequately monitor a corporation's potential exposure to COVID-19, they must know where their travelers are and where they've recently traveled," Traxo's Fabris said. "Safeture's customers can use our tool to monitor off-channel bookings, improve spend analytics, and help keep their employees safer. Full visibility is no longer a luxury as it once was; it's an essential need in today's business travel landscape."

Safeture is now a Traxo Marketplace partner, enabling any Traxo corporate customer to easily connect with Safeture to obtain duty-of-care services.

About Safeture AB:

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Lund, Sweden. The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees. Safeture gives larger corporations the ability to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes. Visit Safeture's openupforbusiness.com website to access current, accurate data for you to help plan your next business trip.

The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Traxo:

Dallas-based Traxo, Inc., the global leader in real-time corporate travel data capture and intelligence, eliminates blind spots and enhances duty of care by enabling corporate travel managers and managed travel agencies to easily track and proactively manage complete omnichannel travel activity in a single, real-time, system of record. Traxo clients and partners include Amex GBT, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Easy Jet, TripAdvisor, Chrome River / Emburse, Coupa, International SOS, WorldAware, and many more. Two recent Business Travel News Travel Managers of the Year use Traxo. With Traxo, corporations enhance traveler safety, maximize savings, and deliver an experience employees love. Learn more at www.traxo.com. @Traxo

Contact Traxo: Karin Wacaser Karin.Wacaser@Traxo.com / 214-215-8605

