Safeture extends partnership with global risk management firm SPS

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB said today it signed a three-year partnership extension with Special Projects and Services Limited (SPS), a leading independent security and risk management consultancy, headquartered in the UK.

The partnership provides a joining of services where clients can continue benefiting from leading technology powered by Safeture AB, with the option of incorporating physical monitoring and response services from SPS. This provides our clients with the added value of direct access to the SPS Global Response Centre, management of the Safeture platform, pro-active monitoring, incident management, a virtual crisis room, and as a Lloyds of London approved evacuation provider, global evacuation capabilities. In the last year, the partnership has earned Safeture 650,000 USD. The partnership began in early 2020 and has been extended to 2026.

"It is fantastic to extend this agreement with SPS as they are truly unique in this field and have already benefited Safeture so much over the past years," said Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture. "The partnership is also a great way for us to ensure our platform is cutting edge, offering the best tools and world-class services to our global clients."

"We are excited with our partnership that is already shaking the market, our combined offering allows for two market leaders to come together and provide unified enterprise-wide risk management and evacuation product," said Simon Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer at SPS. "The `work from home' feature is unique, and I believe when business travel resumes, it's likely organizations will have a concentrated focus on mitigating any potential travel risks with a trusted solution."

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden.

The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees.

Safeture Enterprise gives larger corporations the ability to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes.

The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

About SPS

Special Projects and Services Limited (SPS) is a risk management company that specialises in providing strategic and operational solutions to its clients. Established in 1991, we have a proven track record of delivering response cases from full evacuations to search and rescue on a global basis.

