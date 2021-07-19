Safeture appoints Nicola Dolovski as Commercial Director

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture is creating a new commercial team. Based on a holistic approach, the company will more efficiently and purposefully handle both direct and indirect commercial opportunities in the future. In this venture, Nicola Dolovski has been appointed Commercial Director. He most recently worked at Parkster and starts on August 16.

A clearer focus on safety and changing behavior in working life, both due to the pandemic and digitalization, leads to an increased demand for technical solutions that ensure employees' safety no matter where they are. To develop the commercial opportunities in more and more channels, Safeture has now appointed Nicola Dolovski as Commercial Director.

"I am passionate about my colleagues being involved and feeling job satisfaction. It is an exciting challenge that Safeture is facing, and I really want to be involved and take advantage of all the opportunities that exist here and now", says Nicola Dolovski, new Commercial Director on Safeture.

Nicola Dolovski most recently came from Head of Marketing & Sales at Parkster, where he primarily worked with business development. During his time at the company, the company grew from SEK 4 million to SEK 750 million in sales, was named the winner of DI Gasell, and was included in Deloitte Sweden Technology Fast 50."Nicola Doloviski has extensive experience in developing organizations and growing businesses. His drive and experience will be essential for the implementation of our offensive growth plan. There is a shift in both the economy and working life right now, and we have a lot to learn from Nicola, who has been by changing an entire industry while making it easier for customers," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

Safeture CD Nicola Dolovski: +46 73 676 01 17

