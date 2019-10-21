SafeToNet Launches U.S. Operation

Randi Feigin Takes Helm as CEO of the Americas for Organization Dedicated to Children's Online Safety

SAN JOSE, California, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeToNet, a global technology leader dedicated to making the digital world safer for children to explore and enjoy, today announced the launch of its U.S. headquarters in Silicon Valley and the appointment of Randi Paikoff Feigin as chief executive officer of the Americas. On the heels of closing an $8.7M oversubscribed Series A funding round this summer and launching its AI-based real-time safeguarding software in Europe and the Middle East, SafeToNet is expanding its sights and presence to the Americas.

Richard Pursey, founder and group chief executive officer of SafeToNet, said, "Our mission is to enhance online safety for the world's children by deploying our intelligent safeguarding keyboard to help them become healthier, happier digital citizens, so I am delighted to welcome Randi to SafeToNet and announce the establishment of our U.S. headquarters in Silicon Valley. Given Randi's deep understanding of the telecommunications industry and her personal passion for child safety, she is the ideal executive to develop the business relationships that will drive rapid SafeToNet adoption throughout the Americas."

During her 25-year career Feigin has served in executive leadership positions at tech companies ranging from venture-backed startups to global public companies. She has over 20 years of telecommunications industry experience. She served as general manager of strategic alliances and vice president of business transformation at Juniper Networks and led investor relations at both Cisco and StrataCom. Feigin also served on the board of Extreme Networks from 2014 to 2016.

"I intend to make SafeToNet a household name in the Americas," said Feigin. "Our mission of improving online safety for children is critical and safeguarding children across online messaging platforms without sacrificing their privacy is absolutely the right approach. Young digital citizens use their mobile devices constantly, but many of them need advice and guidance to communicate with others in a safe and healthy manner. That's exactly what SafeToNet does."

SafeToNet will showcase its technology offering at MWC19 Los Angeles, October 22 to 24, from booth #4354A in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

About SafeToNet

SafeToNet makes the digital world safer for children to explore and enjoy. Its award-winning AI-powered software safeguards children across their online messaging platforms, without sacrificing their privacy. The app provides an intelligent safeguarding keyboard that helps children make better decisions online, identifies when they are under threat or distress, and prevents messages from being sent that could harm them and others. Learn more at www.safetonet.com .

©2019 SafeToNet | SafeToNet is a registered trademark of SafeToNet Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Media contact:

Adriana Saldaña

Sterling Communications

+1 (408) 395-5500

asaldana@sterlingpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013707/SafeToNet_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.safetonet.com



SOURCE SafeToNet