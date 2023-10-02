Safetech Innovations Selected for UK's Largest Cyber Accelerator, Cyber Runway, to Strengthen British Security

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safetech Innovations Global Services ("Safetech Innovations"), a cutting-edge cybersecurity company, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into Cyber Runway's prestigious Grow and Scale streams, as one of 42 cybersecurity companies across the UK selected to participate. This achievement represents a significant step forward for Safetech as it develops innovative security solutions to protect the UK and creates skilled British jobs.

Safetech Innovations launched in May 2023 at Plexal Stratford, the innovation hub for tech change-makers and the legacy site of the 2012 Olympic Park. Safetech offers unparalleled global cybersecurity expertise, leveraging its main investor Safetech Innovation SA's ten years of experience in Romania, a global leader in cybersecurity. Safetech is currently developing a Security Operations Centre at Plexal to offer 24/7/365 monitoring and create skilled British jobs.

Cyber Runway, the UK's largest cyber accelerator, is powered by Plexal and funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) in collaboration with Deloitte and the Centre for Secure Information Technologies. Cyber Runway provides critical resources, guidance, and support to UK's community of security leaders and innovators, and addresses the most pressing challenges facing the cybersecurity sector. Cyber Runway is focused on fostering diversity and inclusion within the industry: half of the cohort companies are based outside of London and the South East, 50% are led by women, and 43% are led by individuals from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Safetech Innovations joins the Scale stream, which is focused on scaling up start-ups to grow domestically and globally, and will receive support and mentoring for product development and engineering, investment and financing, and business development. Cyber Runway's Grow stream will concentrate on helping startups fine-tune their product-market fit, secure commercialisation support, and establish a robust foundation for growth.

Anca Stancu, Managing Partner of Safetech commented: " Safetech is proud to be selected for the Cyber Runway's Scale stream. With cyber-attacks increasing in frequency and severity, Safetech is proud to be part of the Cyber Runway programme to foster innovation, collaboration and development of innovative products in the UK that will address the needs of global customers."

Saj Huq, CCO and Head of Innovation at Plexal, commented: "In light of evolving threats and the challenges facing our critical national infrastructure, it's important that we continue to seek new opportunities which leverage the benefits of emerging technologies and address the needs of government and industry at large through close collaboration and partnership.

About Safetech Innovations Global Services

Safetech Innovations Global Services is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding businesses against evolving cyber threats. With a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and a team of highly skilled experts, Safetech Innovations Global Services offers tailored solutions that address the unique security challenges faced by organisations across industries. By empowering businesses to proactively manage their cybersecurity posture, Safetech Innovations Global Services enables them to focus on their core operations with confidence. For more information about Safetech Innovations Global Services and its comprehensive range of cybersecurity solutions, visit www.SafetechInnovations.com

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Safetech@trafalgar-strategy.com

07467 291 551

General Contact:

For general inquiries regarding Safetech, please contact:

Aaron Bennett

Marketing Director

abennett@safetechinnovations.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083882/4313378/Safetech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Safetech Innovations Global Services