SafeRide Technologies' CAN Optimizer Unlocks Value of Connected Vehicle Data

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeRide Technologies , the first automotive cybersecurity company to offer a multi-layer deterministic and heuristic anomaly detection and threat prevention solution, today announced that CAN Optimizer, its ground-breaking machine learning-based data compression software for connected vehicles, has been validated by multiple leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers and is ready for production.

CAN Optimizer increases profitability of data-driven mobility services

Vehicle CAN data carries immense untapped value for vehicle health monitoring, predictive maintenance, vehicle performance optimization, driver behavior analysis, and more. Legacy telematics solutions collect little information from vehicles and rely on restricted computational power. As a result, OEMs receive limited and filtered information about their fleets, resulting in suboptimal operational performance.

While uploading raw CAN data to the cloud can enable advanced data services, the process consumes a significant amount of costly bandwidth and storage. Based on customer case studies, SafeRide's CAN Optimizer dramatically decreases the bandwidth needed by providing a 96% reduction in data size. CAN Optimizer provides a compression performance that is 6 times better than any other solution on the market.

"Existing telematics solutions use low bandwidth data-plans and provide limited data capabilities to OEMs and fleet managers,'' said Yossi Vardi, SafeRide's CEO and Co-founder. "CAN Optimizer dramatically extends the value of existing telematics solutions without the need for hardware changes, while still maintaining the same, or lower, data cost."

The CAN Optimizer library was integrated and validated on several leading telematics chipsets, including the STMicroelectronics Telemaco3P, and consumed a fraction of the available processing power and memory of these devices.

SafeRide will showcase CAN Optimizer, along with vSentry™ - its multilayer cybersecurity solution – at IAA New Mobility World in Frankfurt on September 10-15. Please visit booth E3102 in hall 5.0 to learn more and receive a demo.

