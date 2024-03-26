Safer Schools, Better Behaviour Campaign: CPI's Essential Breaking Up Fights™ Training Offers Immediate Solution for Staff to Address Spike in Violence in School

Significant Spike In Violence Among Pupils In Past 2 Years In UK Schools.

Three Quarters Of UK Teachers Not Adequately Equipped To Break Up Fights, Yet Majority Feel Obligated To Intervene.

MANCHESTER, England, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent surveys from CPI (Crisis Prevention Institute)[1] and TeacherTapp[2] reveal that a third of teachers witness a fight among pupils on a weekly basis, a 55% increase in the last 2 years. While 96% of teachers feel obligated to intervene, mindful of their duty of care toward pupils, yet 74% feel unclear on intervention guidance within school settings. This leaves teachers ill-prepared to address physical altercations among students.

In response to this pressing need, CPI has launched a training solution tailored specifically for school staff. Breaking Up Fights™: Intervention Skills training equips staff with essential strategies to maximise safety and minimise harm.

Maria Taylor, Training Director at CPI, emphasises the critical role of well-trained staff in ensuring the safety and well-being of students: "Teachers don't feel adequately trained to respond to the rising violence and aggression in schools. The ability to confidently manage and de-escalate conflicts is critical to fostering a positive learning environment and nurturing a supportive school community."

Responding without effective training can lead to physical injury, complaints, suspensions, dismissals and even legal action. CPI's, CPD accredited, Breaking Up Fights™ programme, trains participants to recognise, prevent, and respond to physical altercations, empowering them to intervene confidently and safely when necessary.

Essential training is required to remove ambiguity, ensure clear guidance and best practices for fight intervention as well as preventing panic during unexpected incidents.

Fiona May, Headteacher at Rowans Academy, attests to the value of the CPI programme: "The training was invaluable in helping us reflect on our practices, update our risk assessments and learn practical techniques that could be used in a crisis situation to break up fights, ensuring the safety of all involved."

With a 97% satisfaction rate, Breaking Up Fights™ Training has already proven its effectiveness in addressing the critical challenges faced by school staff.

Events are being held across the UK promoting the new programme.

www.crisisprevention.com/en-GB/sectors/education

[1] CPI Survey 2023

[2] Surveys conducted by independent research agency, TeacherTapp, over a panel of 9000+ teachers (2022/2024)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370815/CPI_Pivotal_Behaviour_Training_Logo.jpg