SafeFields and Veoneer Announce Strategic Agreement to Advance Automotive EMF Reduction Solutions

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeFields Technologies, a pioneer in active electromagnetic field (EMF) reduction solutions for vehicles, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Veoneer, a world-leading automotive Tier-1 supplier, to commercialize and produce automotive-grade electronics products incorporating SafeFields' proprietary technology. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the deployment of scalable OEM-grade solutions designed to reduce low-frequency EMF emissions in vehicle environments.

As vehicle electrification continues globally, a focus on potential EMF exposure has emerged in vehicle grading frameworks, as well as regulatory reviews and initiatives in multiple markets. The collaboration between SafeFields and Veoneer is intended to provide EMF mitigation solutions to address evolving market conditions with production-ready solutions compatible with modern vehicle architectures.

"Partnering with Veoneer is a major milestone for SafeFields," said Shaul Shulman and Oded Einat, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of SafeFields. "Veoneer's automotive electronics expertise and global reach, together with our breakthrough active EMF reduction technology, position us strongly to support OEMs as EMF awareness, regulation, and vehicle grading initiatives continue to expand worldwide."

"With this agreement, Veoneer continues its commitment to protecting the occupants of a vehicle at every stage of the driving experience," added Nik Endrud, Chief Executive Officer, Veoneer. "SafeFields' technology aligns with our vision for vehicle safety, and we look forward to working with them to bring these solutions to our customers."

SafeFields' technology actively reduces low-frequency magnetic fields which may be generated by high-current systems in electrified vehicles, including EVs, hybrids, and increasingly electronic conventional vehicles. Unlike traditional passive approaches such as shielding or cable rerouting, SafeFields' solution uses dynamic active cancellation and advanced signal processing to significantly reduce EMF emissions while maintaining low size, weight, and energy consumption.

The companies expect the collaboration to support both OEM integration programs and future commercialization opportunities in global automotive markets.

About SafeFields Technologies

SafeFields Technologies is an Israeli automotive technology company developing active electromagnetic field (EMF) reduction systems for vehicles. The company's patented solutions are designed to reduce low-frequency magnetic field exposure in electrified vehicles through advanced sensing and active cancellation technologies.

About Veoneer Safety Systems

Veoneer is a world leader in Automotive Electronic Safety Systems. The company's best-in-class restraint control systems are saving lives by mitigating the effects of car crashes, and to date, has delivered more than 1 billion electronic control units and crash sensors to car manufacturers globally. Veoneer has approximately 2,400 employees in 11 countries and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA.