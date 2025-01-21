Safe Smart Accounts Process Over $1.49 Billion for Cobo and HQ.xyz as Asia Institutional Crypto Volume Surges

Integration of Safe's smart contract wallets delivers the security and scalability needed to support transactions

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Ecosystem Foundation today announced leading Singapore-based digital custody infrastructure providers Cobo and Headquarters (HQ.xyz) have processed over $1.49 billion in transaction volume through Safe's smart accounts. Asia's institutional crypto adoption is accelerating rapidly, with Cobo enabling over $390 million in liquidity through Cobo Safe and HQ.xyz tracking nearly $1 billion for major onchain businesses including Mantle, Pixelmon, and Ocean Protocol.

Safe's current smart account protocol offers abstraction and multi-signature interactions which to date has processed over $865 billion of outgoing transaction volume and currently holds 6.8% of all USDC in its Safe accounts. Now, Safe's 'Safenet' aims to bridge interoperability gaps between on- and off-chain industries, paving the way to bring the $100 trillion global GDP on-chain.

"The APAC region is the clear leader in institutional crypto adoption, and seeing industry leaders like Cobo and HQ.xyz integrate with Safe to meet the needs of both retail and institutional investors in this booming market further underscores the potential of our ecosystem as we work to move the global economy on-chain," said Jan Albers, Head of Partnerships at Safe.

Cobo, a leader in digital asset custody and wallet technology, integrated Safe into its Smart Contract Wallets architecture to deliver enhanced security, flexibility, and enterprise functionality. This integration brings:

Multi-Signature & Access Controls : Combining single-signature efficiency with the robust protection of multi-signature systems.

: Combining single-signature efficiency with the robust protection of multi-signature systems. Custom Transaction Policies : Offering granular control over token transfers and dApp interactions to suit diverse operational needs.

: Offering granular control over token transfers and dApp interactions to suit diverse operational needs. Enterprise-Ready Integrations: Using Cobo Safe to create wallet addresses and move funds effortlessly across Custodial, MPC, and Exchange Wallets—bridging the gap between DeFi and CeFi with ease.

Cobo Safe has facilitated over $390 million in liquidity and manages 1,300 active addresses. Looking ahead to 2025, Cobo plans to further expand its multi-chain support, introduce advanced automation, and enhance Cobo Safe in response to growing demand from fund managers, DAOs, and DeFi projects.

Headquarters (HQ.xyz) brings traditional FinOps and crypto payments together in one platform. By leveraging Safe's secure wallet framework, HQ.xyz allows businesses with onchain revenue and treasury to:

Easily make payments using tokens, with Safe multi-sig controls and the ability to draft payment instructions in advance

with Safe multi-sig controls and the ability to draft payment instructions in advance Seamlessly pay third parties with Stablecoin-to-Bank Payouts for corporate expenses such as payroll and vendor payments

for corporate expenses such as payroll and vendor payments Self-Custodial Visa Corporate Cards that spend stablecoins globally

that spend stablecoins globally Integrated crypto accounting with popular accounting tools, such as Xero and QuickBooks.

Having tracked nearly $1 billion for clients like Mantle and Ocean Protocol, HQ.xyz plans to launch global corporate cards, deeper DeFi tracking tools, and comprehensive invoicing in 2025—all secured by Safe's smart accounts.

About Safe

Safe (previously Gnosis Safe) is an onchain asset custody protocol, securing ~$69 Billion in assets today. Released as on open source software stack by the Safe Ecosystem Foundation, it is establishing a universal 'smart account standard for secure custody of digital assets, data, and identity. Safe is built for the mission to unlock digital ownership for everyone in web3, including DAOs, enterprises, retail, and institutional users.

About Safe Ecosystem Foundation

The mission of the Safe Ecosystem Foundation is to support the development of Safe technology, to strengthen Safe technology, and to promote the Safe Ecosystem. The Safe Ecosystem Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Zug, Switzerland, that helps educate people about Safe smart accounts and promotes Safe technology through the provision of grants and organizing hackathons.

