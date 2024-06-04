SAE International® Partners with Pearson VUE to Deliver Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Technician Certification

WARRENDALE, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAE International, the world's leading authority in mobility standards development, has selected Pearson (FTSE:PSON.L) and its Pearson VUE business, the global leader in computer-based testing for high-stakes certification and licensure exams, to deliver its new Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Technician Certification beginning in May 2024. This partnership aims to address the shortage of qualified EV technicians to support the growing EV infrastructure in the US and around the world.

SAE International developed the SAE EVSE Technician Certification to establish and verify skills and knowledge necessary for technicians to maintain, repair, and operate Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations. Tailored for individuals transitioning into green technology or seeking to validate their existing expertise, the SAE EVSE Technician Certification will be granted to technicians who have fulfilled specific eligibility requirements and successfully passed the rigorous exam developed by the SAE ITC Probitas Authentication based on the SAE EVSE Technician Body of Knowledge.

Sharaine Eldafrawy, Product Manager, Sustainable Mobility Solutions, SAE International said, "Suitable candidates for this certification include those eager to embark on a career shift towards sustainable technology, as well as professionals aiming to certify proficiency in industry-defined training standards. Whether they're venturing into the green tech sector or solidifying their standing within it, this certification ensures they possess the necessary knowledge and skills essential for thriving in this rapidly evolving field."

Commenting on the partnership with Pearson VUE, Eldafrawy added, "Our goal is to offer a scalable certification program through a trusted partner that will initially start in the United States but grow internationally as consumers continue to adopt more electric vehicles, and infrastructure grows to meet this demand. We believe that Pearson VUE is ideally suited to support us in achieving this goal."

"We are honored to partner with SAE International and to start delivering their new certification exam," said Eric D'Astolfo, Vice President, Business Development, Pearson VUE. "SAE International is the recognized global authority in mobility standards development, and we are excited to support SAE international's mission in growing this certification in the U.S. and expanding it to other markets around the world.

"SAE's new certification program will benefit from our network of global test centers, which enables test-takers to choose where to take their exam either in one of our more than 5,000 secure test centers around the world, or through OnVUE, our online-proctoring platform, and will provide SAE a streamlined and integrated solution to bring their new assessments to market with a trusted and proven partner," D'Astolfo added.

About SAE International®

SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org .

About Pearson VUE

Pearson VUE has been a pioneer in the computer-based testing industry for decades, delivering close to 21 million certification and licensure exams annually in every industry from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare. We are the global leader in developing and delivering high-stakes exams via the world's most comprehensive network of nearly 20,000 highly secure test centres as well as online testing across more than 180 countries. Our leadership in the assessment industry is a result of our collaborative partnerships with a broad range of clients, from leading technology firms to government and regulatory agencies. For more information, please visit PearsonVUE.com. Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L)

