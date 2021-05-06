Sacramento Kings and Bigtincan Launch Strategic Partnership

-- Agreement Provides Kings Access to Innovative Sales Enablement Technology --

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Sacramento Kings and Bigtincan® (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, announced they have entered into a 3-year strategic partnership. The two leaders in technology innovation are building upon their relationship by way of joint market education campaigns, including "Masters of Efficiency," which correlates NBA advanced statistics with Bigtincan's sales efficiency tools and AI-driven approach.

"The Kings are committed to providing an exceptional fan experience through the use of innovative technology and partnerships," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "For the past six years, Bigtincan's Engagement Hub based on ClearSlide has been a game-changer for multiple sales arms of the Kings by enabling an efficient, effective and engaging sales process."

"We are excited to partner with NBA's technology leader to showcase how innovation enhances the fan experience starting with prospective buyers," said Bigtincan Co-founder David Keane. "Together, we are committed to delivering innovations that continually improve the customer experience when engaging with buyers in a digital world."

Bigtincan is recognized for their leading AI-powered sales enablement automation platform that unifies and automates sales, marketing, and customer service tasks to empower teams to learn faster, sell more and be more productive. Their Engagement Hub, based on ClearSlide, helps salespeople focus on the most promising leads, saves time during the sales cycle, and improves coaching. The result is an efficient digital fan buying experience – removing uncertainty and giving the buyer confidence that they understand their seat accommodations and view. This aspect was crucial when moving into state-of-the-art Golden 1 Center so fans could visualize their new experience within an (at the time) unfinished arena.

Bigtincan content insights provide a complete picture of buyer engagement and interests in an easy dashboard that allows data to guide the most effective sales content strategy. The analytics provided guide marketers to invest in developing content that is actually being used and delivering the most ROI. The partnership allows Bigtincan and the Kings to build next generation intelligent data models that reveal new insights into buyer behavior and content effectiveness – enabling the best experience for every Kings fan and Bigtincan customer.

The Kings are committed to using technology to enhance the fan experience. In February, in collaboration with Intel Sports, the team announced the launch of Intel® True View at Golden 1 Center, providing fans access to unique video content, including 360-degree highlights and unbounded perspectives of basketball action. In January, the team became the first NBA team to adopt Mixhalo technology to deliver pristine, high-quality audio in real-time to attendees at sporting events and concerts. In November, the Kings announced the first-ever official professional sports team Discord server enabling fans to gather online to share in community, interact and expand access to exclusive experiences. For their tech-first mindset, the organization has been named the "Most Innovative Company in Sports" by Fast Company and the "Most Tech-Savvy Team" by SportTechie.

