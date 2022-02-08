Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market size worth $ 2306.47 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 12.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market is driven by increasing cases of overactive bladder, urinary retention, and fecal incontinence. In addition, the growing adoption of minimally invasive therapies has further contributed to its growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market" By Product (External Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Implantable Sacral Nerve Stimulation), By Application (Urge Incontinence, Urinary & Fecal Incontinence, and Chronic Anal Fissure), By End-User (Hospitals/Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market size was valued at USD 908.44 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2306.47 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.40% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=163527

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Overview

In the United States, around 25 million adult Americans suffer from some form of urinary incontinence, of which 75-80% are women. On a global level, urinary incontinence affects around 200 million people. Urinary Incontinence is twice as common in women as in men. It is more common in women over the age of 50. Incontinence is most common among the elderly. Fifty percent or more of elderly persons in the United States struggle with incontinence. There are over 46 million older adults age 65 and older living in the US and by 2050, that number is expected to grow to almost 90 million. Thus, with an expanding elderly population, urinary incontinence cases are expected to increase. This is expected to increase demand for Sacral Nerve Stimulation devices in the country, in the years to come.

Urinary incontinence is common in people who have dementia. According to the Alzheimer's disease Association estimates, there are 46.8 million people living with dementia worldwide and this number will double every 20 years to 74.7 million in 2030 and 131.5 million in 2050. This is further expected to increase demand for Sacral Nerve Stimulation devices. In the US alone, according to the CDC estimates there are about 5.6 million aged 65 and older with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. By 2060, the number of Alzheimer's disease cases is predicted to rise to an estimated 14 million people.

In the Asia Pacific region, demand for Sacral Nerve Stimulation devices is expected to increase in countries such as India and China. In India, over 50 million people suffer from urinary incontinence while studies have shown that in China, around about 43–349 million Chinese women may experience it. The region is also backed by Japan, the country with the highest oldest population at a global level, with over 25% of Japan's population above 65 and this will increase to 40% by 2060. Since urinary incontinence is common among the elderly, demand for these devices is expected to increase in the country.

Key Developments

In March 2021 , Micro Systems Technologies (MST) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. formed a strategic collaboration to develop a non-rechargeable implantable sacral Neuromodulation device.

, Micro Systems Technologies (MST) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. formed a strategic collaboration to develop a non-rechargeable implantable sacral Neuromodulation device. In February 2021 , Contura Ltd. and its main product, Bulkamid, which is recommended for the treatment of stress urine incontinence (SUI) in women, were acquired by Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Nuvectra Corporation, Medtronic PLC, NeuroPace Inc, Laborie Inc, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., Nevro Corp., Boston Scientific Corporation, Synapse Biomedical Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc, and Johnson and Johnson.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market On the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, By Product

External Sacral Nerve Stimulation



Implantable Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, By Application

Urge Incontinence



Urinary & Fecal Incontinence



Chronic Anal Fissure



Others

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, By End-User

Hospitals/Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Muscle Stimulator Market By Product (Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulator, Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulator, Interferential), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorder, Neurological Disorder, Pain Management), By End-Users (Hospital, Clinics, Homecare), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market By Product (neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterial), By Surgery (Stem-Therapy, Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Plasma Therapy Market By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, and Research Institutes), By Application (Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury, Dermatology), By Source (Autologous and Allogenic), By Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Urinary Catheters Market Size By Product (Foley/ Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters), By Application (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), Urinary Incontinence), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 9 Cardiac Pacemaker Devices pumping the healthcare industry around the world

Visualize Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research