SABUY wins at the 10th Global Brand Awards

SABUY Technology, has been awarded 'Best Payment Technology and Solutions Provider in Thailand' for 2022. The felicitation ceremony took place on December 10 at The Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in Dubai.

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The Global Brand Awards aim to recognize and reward companies and titans of industry for their exceptional performances. On a number of evaluation criteria, including marketing, branding, customer support, and business development, SABUY fared remarkably well in terms of client satisfaction.

Commenting on SABUY Technology winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Director) of Global Brands Magazine, said, "The Fintech industry has seen huge success across the world, and one of the success stories of that industry is SABUY Technology. Their drive to make banking and financial transactions easier for the people of Thailand is truly a remarkable effort."

Commenting on winning the award, Mr.Chookiat Rujanapornpaje, CEO of SABUY Technology Public Company Limited, said, "I would like to use this occasion to express my gratitude to the Global Brand Awards for honoring SABUY Technology with a Global Brand Award, especially in view of the potential we have achieved. We are the fastest-growing financial technology company in Thailand, focusing on payments and solutions for small merchants and consumers to access payments nationally. Finally, I would like to thank The Global Brand Award 2022 once again; we are honored to earn this distinguished award."

About SABUY Technology Public Company Limited

SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED inaugurated by Thai owners – started business with online top-up machines. Afterwards, the company keeps expanding business fields with an objective to be the fintech leader in Thailand, with our own practical ecosystem which answers the Thai market's needs

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on "best in class" brands.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honors brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in their respective industries.

