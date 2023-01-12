Sabio Group Expands into the Nordic Region and Strengthens Genesys Capability

Sabio has completed a 'transfer of business' from Sopra Steria Denmark A/S

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Group has expanded into the European Nordics region following a 'transfer of business' agreement with a major European IT consultancy.

Sabio - the digital customer experience (CX) transformation company – will integrate the specialist Genesys business of Sopra Steria.

The completion of the transfer builds Sabio's foundations in Denmark while positioning the business for further growth across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

As part of the agreement, Sabio will transfer across four employees from Sopra Steria including two professional service consultants, one managed service specialist and one business development manager.

Sabio has also strengthened its customer base with the addition of several established and well-known Nordic brands joining its 650+ customers globally.

Mark Betts, Sabio's Managing Director for the UK, Nordics and Africa, said: "There is a strong appetite for CX and digital transformation projects across Scandinavia and the Nordics. Therefore, this is an exciting and highly-strategic agreement which provides us with a fantastic opportunity to build on our momentum in the Nordics and extend our reach across a vibrant European region.

"The integration of Sopra Steria's Denmark's Genesys business not only presents us with an opportunity to grow the business thanks to a healthy pipeline of projects, but the addition of several in-country specialists enhances our regional capabilities – particularly in Genesys cloud migration - and provides us with local skillsets, language and market knowledge to serve both new and current customers."

