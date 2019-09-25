Saatchi & Saatchi London appoints new Managing Director: Sarah Jenkins

- Hire follows unprecedented growth for agency -

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed Sarah Jenkins, the former Chief Marketing Officer of Grey London, to Managing Director.

With over 25 years' experience in advertising and client services, Jenkins will be in charge of setting the direction of the agency across recruitment, talent development, culture, agency positioning and marketing. She will be working with Saatchi & Saatchi's existing clients EE, Visa, Britvic, GSK, Marie Curie, Expedia, Deutsche Telekom, Kerry Foods, Mercedes, HomeAway and most recently BT.

Sarah completes the leadership team line up at Saatchi & Saatchi London, headed by Magnus Djaba (Global President and UK CEO), alongside Sam Hawkey (COO), Guillermo Vega (CCO) and Richard Huntington (Chairman and CSO).

Before joining Saatchi & Saatchi, Jenkins was at Grey London where she created and managed an effective new business approach leading to record-breaking revenue with wins including M&S, Vodafone, Emirates, Bose and Nokia HMD.

Sarah was responsible for some of the agency's flagship creative accounts, including The British Heart Foundation and Lucozade. During her tenure she contributed to award-wining work recognised by Cannes Lions in Effectiveness, Craft and Data Innovation.

As a staunch believer in the need for greater diversity of talent at all levels across advertising, Sarah co-founded the Advertising Diversity Task Force in 2017. The Task Force brings together the most progressive agencies across the communications industry to use their combined energy, expertise and skills to shift the diversity dial.

She is an active member of the U.K.'s Advertising Association Front Foot Board, a leading voice in the industry and has worked with brands including Mars, GSK, P&G and the Home Office.

Magnus Djaba, Global President of Saatchi & Saatchi and Chief Executive of Saatchi & Saatchi London, said: "I can hardly contain my excitement. Sarah is the perfect addition to our family. The fit of chemistry, ambition and vision is amazing. We are all growing together here and Sarah will accelerate that. People like Sarah are the reason this is the best industry to work in."

Sarah Jenkins said: "I've had an incredible nine years at Grey, learning and working alongside some of the most brilliant people in our industry. However what Magnus and his leadership team are building at Saatchi & Saatchi is just too exciting; they have the talent, the clients, the scale, the momentum and, critically, their creative ambition is through the roof – I feel very honoured and excited to be joining them."

SOURCE Saatchi & Saatchi London