SaaS Provider FiO Signs Partnership with Taiwanese Accelerator after "Hit AI & Blockchain" Summit

TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The international SaaS provider FiO is closing out a bumper 2019 in style, thanks to its new partnership announcement and high profile at a recent blockchain trade show.

FiO's chief technology officer (CTO) Kaede Tai was invited to be a panelist at the 3rd annual "Hit AI & Blockchain" summit in Taipei, Taiwan. Mr. Tai is highly regarded on the blockchain island for his work on the groundbreaking PTT bulletin messaging platform. He demonstrated to attendees how FiO's pioneering Software-as-a-Service offering helps conventional enterprises leverage their unique and easily deployable blockchain services to improve operational and financial efficiency.

Following the event, FiO also announced it has been accepted by InnoSquare, a startup accelerator supported by the New Taipei City Government. InnoSquare will support FiO's ambitious plans for rapid expansion in 2020.

FiO's CEO and founder George Chu elaborated further on FiO's 2020 plans:

"FiO is more than just a SaaS provider. We create synergy by leveraging blockchain to help link businesses together on their strengths. By combining 5G, IoT, AI and big data analysis, our business partners will be able to reap all the benefits that come with being at the cutting edge of technology.

We have a clear roadmap for 2020 to help us create the momentum needed for mass adaption of FiO technology. As always, we welcome any business partner that can provide synergy."

On InnoSquare, Mr. Chu stated: "Our strategic partnership with InnoSquare is only the beginning. We'll continue to apply for startup competitions, government grants, and accelerators both domestically and abroad. I am confident that FiO will be recognized as trusted brand for blockchain solutions in 2020. "

Mr. Chu said he believes that in order to capitalize on market opportunities, a business needs to make sure it is in position and has the right networks. He promised to keep FiO agile and innovative in order to leverage those opportunities to the benefit of its customers.

About FiO and InnoSquare

FiO is a SaaS provider of unique blockchain tools to simplify product provenance, e-gaming rewards, loyalty programs and more. The company currently has operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.fio.one or contact info@fio.one.

InnoSquare is a New Taipei City Government startup accelerator to help entrepreneurs find local and foreign resources and partners (www.innosquare.tw)

Olivia

+886-989683963

SOURCE FiO