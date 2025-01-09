SaaS company NOQX rebrands to Noxit - a new era for goal management

STOCKHOLM , Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS company NOQX is now rebranding to Noxit, which stands for "No Excuses, Inspiring Targets." The namechange marks a new phase for the company and reflects its ambition to revolutionize how organizations set and track goals. Noxit provides organizations with a platform to plan, follow up, evaluate, and seamlessly transition into the next goal period.

"We are changing our name to better reflect our core business and vision. 'No Excuses' is about creating a culture where employees trust and respect each other's expertise, while 'Inspiring Targets' emphasizes the importance of setting goals that engage and motivate," says Sophie Hedestad, CEO of Noxit.

Noxit has developed a SaaS platform that helps organizations set the right and inspiring goals, streamlining the process and saving time. Organizations using Noxit's solution have successfully broken down their strategies into clear and concrete operational goals.

"We see that companies struggle to translate their strategy into concrete goals that drive action. That's why we are building a platform that simplifies this process, enabling companies to reach their full potential," says Robert Zetterqvist, CTO of Noxit.

About Noxit

Noxit was founded in 2023 with the vision to transform how organizations set and roll out goals to teams and employees with its Performance platform. Noxit is building a SaaS platform for OKRs (Objectives & Key Results) and Must Win Battles to optimize goal management within organizations.

