S4 Energy Enters Germany with Agreement to Acquire a 310 MW Battery Energy Storage Portfolio from Terra One

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary, S4 Energy BV, has signed an agreement with Terra One Climate Solutions GmbH, a prominent German battery developer, to acquire a 310 MW portfolio of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Germany.

S4 Energy will build, own and operate the BESS assets. This acquisition marks S4 Energy's entry into the German market and reinforces CCI's commitment to advancing its BESS platform's proven capabilities across key markets in Europe.

The portfolio consists of a combination of shovel-ready and advanced projects, with expected operational dates between 2026 and 2028. The BESS assets are strategically positioned to support Germany's renewable targets, enhancing network stability and providing the flexibility required for a sustainable power grid.

"This transaction demonstrates our conviction in the sector and belief in the vital role that battery energy storage plays in delivering Germany's decarbonization goals," said Mohit Singh, principal in CCI's European Principal Investments team.

About Castleton Commodities International LLC
CCI is a global energy commodity merchant with integrated businesses focused on marketing, merchandising and trading commodities, and the ownership, operation and development of commodities-related infrastructure assets. Please visit our website for more information: www.cci.com.

About S4 Energy
S4 Energy develops, builds, owns and operates grid-scale battery energy storage systems. We help energy producers, grid operators and end users to stabilize supply and demand and make the most of the existing infrastructure. Our mission is to make the energy grid more resilient and flexible. Please visit our website for more information: www.s4-energy.com.  

