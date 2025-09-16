S3 Partners Short Interest & Securities Finance Data Now Available via Bloomberg Data License

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners, the industry leading provider of real-time short interest and securities finance analytics, today announced that its short interest dataset is now available for enterprise use via Bloomberg Data License. The data is accessible through Bloomberg's Per Security service, enabling enterprise customers to select exactly the S3 content they need to align with their business priorities. Entitled users can also access S3's data via the Short Interest solution, {SI< GO >}, on the Bloomberg Terminal, and via the Bloomberg Query Language API (BQL) in Microsoft® Excel and Bloomberg's BQuant analytics solutions.

This collaboration comes at a time when investment research is becoming increasingly data-driven, with institutional clients seeking multiple datasets beyond traditional fundamentals to better understand market behavior. S3's dataset provides Bloomberg customers with real-time short interest, financing rates, utilization, and crowding analytics covering more than 62,000 global securities, offering a unique lens into how investors are positioning around a given company.

"The highest priority problems market professionals seek to solve are crowding and concentration risk—if you can't see them forming, you can't manage risk", said Bob Sloan, Founder at S3 Partners "Making S3's unique data and analytics available in institutional workflows on the Bloomberg Terminal and via Data License gives market participants a clearer read on how to rank, score, ride or rotate position sizing."

"Short interest is one of the purest signals of investor conviction - revealing where the market is positioned, how crowded a trade has become, and where vulnerabilities may lie," said Angana Jacob, Global Head of Research Data, Bloomberg Enterprise Data. "With S3's data now layered into Bloomberg's rich Research Knowledge Graph, analysts and quants can seamlessly derive contextualized positioning insights that reflect the interaction of fundamentals, estimates revisions, price momentum, factor exposures, implied volatilities, liquidity conditions and sentiment."

S3's short interest dataset includes point-in-time and revised feeds, providing institutional investors with comprehensive visibility into short positioning and securities financing dynamics. The company's proprietary Crowded Score measures multi-factor short side crowdedness, while Squeeze Risk identifies securities most vulnerable to forced covering and volatility events. Together with true short interest, float-adjusted utilization, bid/offer rates, and days-to-cover calculations, these analytics give market participants valuable tools to navigate liquidity stress and rapidly shifting market conditions.

Bloomberg Data License provides billions of data points daily spanning Reference, ESG, Pricing, Risk, Regulation, Fundamentals, Estimates, Historical data and more to help firms streamline operations and discover new investment opportunities. The content is readily available via an intuitive online data catalog at data.bloomberg.com or by entering {DATA< GO >} on the Bloomberg Terminal, and can be efficiently delivered via SFTP, REST API, or natively into all major cloud providers. Alongside Per Security, Data License content is also available via curated Bulk datasets across use cases.

About S3 Partners

S3 is a global data, analytics, and workflow technology company. We are persistently connected to the world's financial data infrastructure. S3 solves critical workflow problems and makes publicly available financial indicators faster, better, and more accurate. Learn more at www.s3partners.com.

For more information or to request a trial, contact your Bloomberg representative or S3 Partners at sales@s3partners.com

Contacts:

ASC Advisors

Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham

+1 (203) 992-1230

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773787/Screenshot_2025_09_15_at_7_48_05_PM_Logo.jpg