S3 Connected Health Receives Frost & Sullivan's Award for Helping Medical Device Companies Create Custom Connected Medical Device Solutions

S3 Connected Health supports its partners and clients by defining optimal solutions that address their unique needs and constraints, taking customers from concept to development, operation, and lifecycle management

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the global medical device connectivity industry and, based on its research findings, recognizes S3 Connected Health with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for medical device connectivity. The company has broad expertise in wireless connectivity, software development, software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), medical device regulations, and data security. The company's connected medical devices and digital health solutions meet stringent global regulatory standards, including ISO, IEC, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), for medical device development, performance, and safety.

S3 Connected Health is a preferred digital health partner for medical device companies based on its ability to create custom solutions, including connected medical devices and digital health applications enabled by the Affinial digital health platform. The company's multi-disciplinary team leverages an end-to-end methodology and deep domain expertise in complex technical, regulatory, and clinical aspects to lead the development of medical devices and digital health solutions which address the needs of all stakeholders. In addition, the company ensures the seamless integration of all components, such as devices, applications, and third-party information systems. The company's flexible approach, certified quality management system, and proven processes adhere to the highest quality standards and take customers from concept to development, operation, and lifecycle management.

According to Bhaskar Vittal, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Industry Principal, "S3 Connected Health's deep expertise and experience in regulatory compliance standards are among the highest in the MDC industry, and its large volume of projects exemplify customer confidence."

Quality, ease of interaction with management and engineering teams, and continuous support post-project implementation are S3 Connected Health's primary advantages as a partner. The company's strong customer support is evident by its multi-year, multi-program engagements with partners and clients. The company has developed medical devices with clients across a range of therapeutic areas including cardiology, respiratory, metabolic and neurology. Recent programs have included Wyss Center's medical-grade Epios Cloud solution for monitoring and personalized management of neuro-disorders, Cochlear Nucleus's CR120/220 Intraoperative Remote Assistant, and Philips Healthcare's NightBalance Lunoa medical device.

"S3 Connected Health maintains strong relationships with partners and clients throughout the product life cycle, from the concept phase to market expansion, enabling positive customer ownership and service experiences. The company's team of experts works closely with customers to assess their products' technical and regulatory needs, helping them design solutions that chart a robust path-to-market strategy," added Vittal. With its strong overall performance, S3 Connected Health earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the medical device connectivity industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About S3 Connected Health

S3 Connected Health are the specialist digital health partner for life sciences companies.

On behalf of their partners and clients, they create digital health solutions, digital therapeutics, and connected medical devices that capture real-world data and create insights to improve operational efficiency, clinical effectiveness, and patient outcomes.

Their proven processes and validated tools allow them to meet stringent regulatory requirements, while deep domain expertise in health means they address the needs of all stakeholders, from patients and clinicians to healthcare providers, pharma companies, and medical devices vendors.

From definition and development, through to launch and operation, they make sure every stage of your journey is seamless and efficient and ensure your product or device makes a meaningful improvement to health outcomes and the delivery of care.

