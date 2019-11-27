S-64 Air Crane® Helicopter Headed to South Korea

The Toughest Job, Calls for the Toughest Aircraft

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, announces the delivery of the K7 S-64 Air Crane® helicopter to the Korean Forest Service (KFS). On Friday, November 22nd, the K7 aircraft was loaded onto the Antonov An-124 out of Medford, Oregon, Erickson's manufacturing facility. The S-64 is well-known in Korea with a strong reputation for being the best firefighting aircraft available.

In 2001, KFS was the first foreign government to purchase S-64 helicopters from Erickson. Due to their success with the aircraft, KFS continues to modify and upgrade its fleet with the addition of K7, incorporating the latest modifications, including composite made rotor blades and glass cockpit. KFS continues to be a leader in aerial firefighting, utilizing the most robust aircraft, for the toughest job.

"Our delivery of K7 solidifies the Korean Forest Service belief in our platform and its capability. KFS put the S-64 Air Crane® in service to save property and lives, and everyone here on the Erickson team is very proud of that. This is the final manifestation of a lot of hard work, and we are honored to continue to service South Korea." – Hayden Olsen, Vice President of Aerosystems

About Erickson

Erickson is the only OEM, operating aircraft in civilian and military markets, while providing MRO services to customers around the world. Erickson is the leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and commercial services. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

