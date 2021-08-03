Rybrevant Amivantamab FDA Approval To Drive Bispecific Antibody Sales To US 20 Billion by 2026

The Approval Of Rybrevant As Treatment For Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Will Further Drive The Global Bispecific Antibody Market says Kuick Research

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth Rate: 121% CAGR (2016 -2020)

Global Bispecific Antibody Sales In 2020: >55%

Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: More Than 400 Antibodies

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 3 (Blincyto, Hemlibra) & Rybrevant

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Dosage, Patent, Price, Yearly Sales, Quarterly Sales, Global and Regional Sales Insight

Since the advent of hybridoma technology, monoclonal antibodies have emerged as a potential option in the management of several diseases which work by targeting different genes which aids in the progression of disease. The advancement in the field of science and unmet need of more precise therapies has led to the development of their effective bispecific counterparts. The bispecific antibodies have two binding sites which are directed at two different antigens and also have superior efficacy than those of monoclonal antibodies. Recently, the progress in antibody and recombinant DNA technology, various platforms for generating bispecific antibodies has been developed.

In May, 2021 US FDA has granted approval to Rybrevant (Amivantamab) which is a novel bispecific antibody developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The drug is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally or advanced metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EFGR) exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum based chemotherapy. The drug is granted accelerated approval based on the overall response rate and duration of response.

Rybrevant is a fully human bispecific antibody which is directed against EGFR and MET receptors. The drug targets both EFGR and MET, thus preventing ligands from binding to the receptors, blocking signaling pathway, marking the cancerous cells for antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity by natural killer cells and allowing macrophages to perform trogocytosis. The accelerated approval of the drug addresses high unmet need in the treatment of people with genetically defined NSCLC. As per our analysis, the drug will show high adoption rates in the market owing to its high specificity as well as ability to overcome the limitations of already approved cancer therapies. Furthermore, the approval of drug in other regions such as Europe and Japan is also expected during the forecast period which will boost the growth of market.

Apart from this, two bispecific antibodies are also present in the market. The others are Amgen's Blincyto (Blinatumomab) for leukemia and Roche's Hemlibra (Emicizumab) for patients with hemophilia. The robust response of the drugs has encouraged the several pharmaceutical companies which are focusing on developing and introducing new products in the market. These drugs are currently under clinical development and are expected to enter the market in coming years. Additionally, the manufacturers in market are collaborating with regional biotech companies for the development of bispecific antibodies. These efforts by the manufacturers will also help the global bispecific antibodies market to grow at unprecedented rates.

Among region, US is currently dominating the global bispecific antibody market and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by increase in geriatric population, presence of top key players and rising awareness among population. In addition to this, Europe occupies the second position in market owing to quick reimbursement policies; increasing rates of cancer and rise in alertness among the people escalate the region's market growth over the analysis period. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China are the developing regions for bispecific antibody market due to high occurrence of the disease and growing healthcare alertness.

