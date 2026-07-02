RWS launches Trados Studio 2026, delivering major advances in AI, performance and productivity for language professionals

New release introduces next-generation architecture, context-aware AI, enhanced terminology management and an improved workspace experience

MAIDENHEAD, England, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announced the launch of Trados Studio 2026, the newest version of the world's most widely used computer-assisted translation (CAT) tool.

Built with direct input from the Trados community, including professional freelance translators and RWS's language specialists, Trados Studio 2026 offers significant performance, AI and terminology enhancements, including brand new options to bring the world's most advanced AI translation engine, Language Weaver Pro, into the Trados ecosystem. Together they help language professionals work faster while keeping control of the quality, terminology and client-specific knowledge that define their work.

The release gives Trados Studio users greater capacity for complex translation work. The next-generation architecture is built for demanding translation environments, so teams can manage larger files, bigger translation memories, richer termbases and AI-powered features with greater speed and stability. That means smoother project handling and more confidence when working on high-volume translation projects. In testing, large and complex files opened up to seven times faster than in previous versions.

"Trados Studio 2026 reflects the way professional translation is changing," said Matt Hardy, SVP of Products at RWS. "Language professionals need tools that are faster, more flexible and more intelligent, but they also need to retain control over the quality and knowledge that define their work. This release brings performance, context-aware AI and trusted linguistic resources together in one environment, helping users take on more complex projects while continuing to deliver the standards their clients expect."

Trados Studio 2026 also brings large language models directly into the professional translation workflow. Users can now benefit from access to Language Weaver Pro natively within Trados. Released in March 2026 and built specifically for translators, Language Weaver Pro outperforms alternative AI models on translation tasks in 31 of 32 languages. Trados Studio 2026 also supports the most common third-party models such as ChatGPT, Claude and DeepSeek for full flexibility and sophistication.

AI-generated translations are grounded in trusted linguistic resources, including translation memories, terminology and custom prompts. This gives users more accurate first drafts while keeping them in control of quality, style and client-specific requirements.

Another key innovation is the move toward more context-aware AI. Instead of relying only on isolated sentence-by-sentence processing, Trados Studio 2026 can take the broader document context into account before generating a suggestion, so first drafts land closer to the intended meaning, tone and terminology and need less correction. The result is a more practical way to work with AI, with human expertise at the center of the process.

More than 250,000 translation professionals use Trados Studio worldwide. Trados Studio 2026 builds on that community, with many of its improvements shaped directly by the translators, reviewers, project managers and enterprise teams who rely on Trados Studio daily.

Trados Studio 2026 is available now through subscription and upgrade options.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

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