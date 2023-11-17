RWinvest wins UK's Best Real Estate Agency award at annual UK Property Awards

LIVERPOOL, England, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday 10th November, RWinvest attended the annual UK Property Awards Gala Dinner, held by the International Property Awards at the London Marriot Hotel Grosvenor Square.

The leading investment company has been selling high-end buy to let apartments to investors all over the world since 2004 and beat other companies in the real estate category at the event to be crowned the UK's Best Real Estate Agency with 2-4 offices.

They also won awards for the Best Real Estate Agency in Merseyside in both the Single Office and 2-4 Offices categories, plus an award for the Best Real Estate Agency Marketing in Merseyside.

The International Property Awards 'celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property & real estate industry' and are an awards ceremony RWinvest has entered for the past two years, voted Property Agency of the Year in 2022.

Packed full of food, music and entertainment, the gala was enjoyed by members from both RWinvest's Liverpool and London offices, but it wasn't only RWinvest who collected multiple awards that evening.

Developer partner of RWinvest, Nexus Residential, won the Best Sustainable Residential Development in the UK for ELEMENT – The Quarter. This was the first ever eco development to be built in Liverpool by this local property developer, and is now completed, tenanted and operational with cutting-edge low-carbon technologies in play.

Nexus were also recipients for the Residential Development 20+ Units in Merseyside and Best Sustainable Residential Development in Merseyside, both for the pioneering ELEMENT – The Quarter project.

One Baltic Square, a development which RWinvest sold on behalf of Nexus Residential was crowned Best Residential High-Rise Development in Merseyside.

Joint venture partners and main contractors on some of Nexus Residential's projects, Legacie Developments also attended the awards and won several prestigious accolades.

Their development Embankment Exchange won best Apartment / Condominium in the UK and in Greater Manchester. Legacie also took away awards for the same site for the Best Architecture Multiple Residence in Greater Manchester and Best Apartment / Condominium in Greater Manchester.

Director at RWinvest, Michael Gledhill, said:

'It's great when hard work pays off!'

'Congratulations to the team, you thoroughly deserve this award for Best Real Estate Agency in the UK.'

RWinvest worked on each of the award-winning developments as a Master Agent.

Website: https://www.rw-invest.com

RWinvest is multi award-winning in the property investment field and were recently named Best Property Investment Company at the Northern Enterprise Awards 2023. The company plan to celebrate their success and are entered into several more awards categories at other events yet to be announced in 2023.

Media Contact:

RWinvest, +44 1518081250