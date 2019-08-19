Rutherford Cancer Centre Thames Valley Opens New Proton Beam Therapy Centre in Berkshire to Meet Rising Demand

READING, England, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rutherford Cancer Centre Thames Valley today announced the opening of its new proton beam therapy suite to meet growing demand for the pioneering treatment.

The centre in Reading, Berkshire, just 25 minutes from Central London, is the first such facility in South East England and will serve all of London as well as international patients.

The Centre is part of a network of Rutherford Cancer Centres which have three fully operational centres in Wales, Northumberland and now Reading in addition to an NHS facility in Manchester, which have transformed the landscape for advanced cancer care in the UK.

The Thames Valley centre also enjoys a permanent consultation facility in London's Harley Street, which will allow patients to have their consultations in London before receiving treatment at Thames Valley. The centre will begin treating its first patients within a fortnight, which include a brain, and head and neck patient.

Proton beam therapy is a type of radiotherapy that delivers heavily charged protons in a more targeted manner to reduce damage to peripheral tissue and organs. Its accuracy means that it can help reduce unwelcome side effects.

Professor Karol Sikora, chief medical officer of Rutherford Health Plc which operates the Rutherford Cancer Centres, said: "UK cancer care has made major strides over the past year thanks to a complementary mix of private and public facilities but rising demand for precision radiotherapy means that there is still some way to go. Based on treatment rates in other advanced European countries, the UK may need approximately 18 proton beam therapy facilities in the years to come."

Mike Moran, chief executive of Rutherford Health Plc, said: "The opening of our latest proton beam therapy suite marks a major milestone for advanced cancer care in the UK. It is remarkable that just over a year ago, there were no such facilities in the UK. Patients who needed precision radiotherapy had to travel abroad which involves considerable cost and inconvenience; we now have three centres with more on the way. It reflects the rising demand for precision radiotherapy and we are determined to ensure cancer patients can receive the treatment that they need without facing any delays or having to travel abroad."

Each Rutherford Cancer Centre provides imaging, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and proton beam therapy as well as a suite of diagnostic services. A fourth Rutherford Cancer Centre is under construction in Liverpool.

Laura Geer, centre manager of Rutherford Cancer Centre Thames Valley, said: "Bringing advanced cancer treatments to the most populous region of the UK and the biggest city in Europe for the first time will have a major impact on patient outcomes and help transform cancer care nationally."

"Our permanent presence in Harley Street means that patients can receive their initial consultations in Central London before receiving treatment at Thames Valley just a 25-minute journey away. This is ideal for international patients and patients who live in London and will play a crucial role in meeting the rising demand for precision radiotherapy nationally and internationally."

SOURCE Rutherford Cancer Centre Thames Valley