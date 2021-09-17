Russo's New York Pizzeria Opens Sixth Dubai Location

New York-style pizzeria and Italian restaurant concept offers franchise opportunities; looking to continue growth in Middle East, Europe and Asia

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russo's New York Pizzeria, the only authentic New York-style, Italian restaurant and pizzeria franchise concept, is set to open its sixth location in Dubai in October. The restaurant located in Uptown Mirdiff at Corner 47 Algeria St - Mirdiff, Dubai – UAE will feature the restaurant's updated casual dining layout that includes an open-kitchen concept and pizza chef station for guests to watch Russo's chefs prepare their hand-tossed pizzas and homemade meals fresh from scratch. The new design also allows the convenience for guests to choose take-out or delivery. The restaurant in Nakheel Mall at Center of Palm - Al Hilali - The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai – UAE was also opened during a time when the world was seeing a struggling restaurant industry due to covid, showcasing how Russo New York Pizzeria performs with capturing additional sales with promotions for delivery.

"We are excited to offer Dubai families, friends and business associates a seventh location for authentic New York-style pizzeria and Italian," said Anthony Russo, Founder and CEO, Russo's New York Pizzeria. "Blending the simplicity of a pizzeria with the freshness of an upscale Italian restaurant, we deliver a chef-driven dining experience in a fast-casual setting that is unlike any other restaurant in the UAE."

Following the family mantra "If it isn't fresh, don't serve it!" Russo's delivers an expansive menu that blends generations of family recipes with fresh, seasonal ingredients and authentic Italian imports like Pecorino Romano cheese from Emilia Romagna, Italy; aged-balsamic vinegar from a centuries-old vineyard in Italy; and extra virgin olive oil from Partanna, Italy.

Russo's is passionate about menu innovation. The restaurant is proud to introduce new menu items that are perfectly crafted to showcase fresh, high-quality ingredients, highlighting Chef Russo's commitment to imaginative new tastes. New gourmet pizza and pasta menu items include the Truffle Mushroom pizza, Spicy Chicken Alfredo, Homemade Lasagna, and a great selection of gluten free and vegan menu items. Chef Anthony has perfected the Dubai menu to adapt to Middle East favorites and will feature fresh, local seafood, Halal meats, risotto and saffron, truffle mushroom soup, eggplant dishes, gnocchi pasta and Mediterranean-influenced dips and spreads.

Russo's New York Pizzeria is looking to increase growth internationally, specifically in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

"There is a huge appetite for our brand and together with our talented franchise partners we are accelerating our global growth," said Russo. "The franchise opportunity is proving to be lucrative for our current international franchisees and we are excited for their continued success."

Russo's Restaurants offers a rare franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs interested in proven brands that are entirely chef created, chef inspired, and chef driven. Russo's New York Pizzeria is the only authentic New York-style, Italian restaurant and pizzeria franchise concept. Beyond consumer convenience, Russo's is leading the fast-casual Italian dining category by creating a business model that offers:

A smaller footprint (1,200-4,000 sq. ft.) for less overhead

A low-cost entry into the restaurant business with an initial investment starting around $395,000 in select markets

in select markets Average food costs and labor costs are 21.8% and 25.4% respectively*

Average sales volume per unit is $1,020,383 million *

About Russo's Restaurants

Russo's Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo's New York Pizzeria. Based in Houston, Russo's Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, California, and Florida. Russo's has entered international markets as well, with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. Chef Anthony Russo created Russo's Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo's Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony's commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. To learn more about Russo's franchise development opportunities, visit www.russosfranchise.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312068/Russo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.nypizzeria.com



SOURCE Russo's New York Pizzeria