Russian Export Center: Russian Companies Open the Door to International Markets at MEDICA Trade Fair

MOSCOW and DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest international medical trade fair MEDICA 2019 started on November, 18 in Dusseldorf, Germany. More than 5,500 exhibitors from around the world presented their developments, products, as well as innovations at the fair for medical and laboratory equipment, diagnostics, physiotherapy, rehabilitation centers, orthopedics, medical devices, household goods and much more.

It was not the first time the Russian Export Center has attracted export-oriented companies to this trade fair, by organizing collective and individual stands. This year twenty Russian companies participated at MEDICA 2019 with the support of Russian Export Center.

DIACLON JSC is the Russian medical product company that manufactures disposable sterile gynecological medical devices, gloves. The company has been supplying its products abroad since 2004;

ELAMED Company has been one of the leading manufacturers of medical equipment and innovative products;

FOTEK OOO manufacturer of electrosurgical and ultrasonic surgical equipment and instruments;

Monitor Ltd. was founded with the group of well qualified professionals of defense industry of Russia having extensive experience in developing of technical devices for avian and space medicine;

NYUFARM OOO is a Russian professional manufacturer and supplier of high quality medical modern dressings since 2004;

PHYSIOTECHNICA company is a leading Russian manufacturer of balneological equipment and medical equipment for health resorts, rehabilitation centers, hospitals and private clinics;

AIDFLEX provides integral solutions for the correct treatment and rehabilitation for the human body;

RITM OKB ZAO is a developer of medical systems and devices for diagnostics and treatment as well as systems and devices for evaluation of a human psychophysiological condition;

TestGene LLC is a developer of molecular genetic testing approach striving to fight diseases by means of early diagnosis;

TDL Textile LLC is the leading manufacturer and exporter of medical gauze products in Russia ;

; TRONITEK LLC is the leading developer and manufacturer of electronic devices for more than 15 years;

10 MED is а Russian manufacturer, supplier and distributor of medical devices and healthcare products;

Medical Biological Union is one of the leading manufacturers of IVD diagnostic tests in Russia ;

; Xema Co., Ltd. products include several lines – antibodies, antigens, ELISA & LF test kits, which are sold globally;

BIOSS is one of the leading Russian medical equipment manufacturers;

MITSAR is a manufacturer of medical equipment for functional diagnostics and neurophysiology;

Neurosoft is a producer of medical equipment for neurophysiology and electrodiagnostics;

Meditek Ltd offers a wide range of equipment for cardiology and functional diagnostics;

BPLab is the leading Russian manufacturer of 24-hour blood pressure monitoring equipment with arterial stiffness and central blood pressure assessment;

Group of Companies "AMICO" is a leading Russian developer and manufacturer of medical equipment for X-ray diagnostics.

On the first day of the trade fair, stands of Russian companies were visited by the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Federative Republic of Germany.

The trade representative of the Russian Federation in Germany Andrei Olegovich Sobolev noted that Russian Export Centers' stands became a bright element at the world's largest medical equipment and pharmaceutical products trade show.

Products presented by domestic manufacturers attracted the interest of German as well as international participants and visitors of this significant event.

During the show, more than 500 business meetings were held with potential partners. Andrei Sobolev emphasized: "Today, the Russian medical industry opens the door to new foreign markets with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Russian Export Center and the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Federal Republic of Germany in Dusseldorf.

