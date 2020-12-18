Rural governance in Chongzhou, Sichuan: "reduced" problems, and "increased" revitalization

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by a Xinhua Daily Telegraph reporter:

"Every county is governed well, then the world will be stable and united." Rural governance is the cornerstone of national governance. Chongzhou City, Sichuan Province, focused on solving the problem of rural governance, and explored and constructed a work system of "industrial function zones + towns and streets + community workstations + villages", which reduced pain points and added revitalization.

In 2019, Chongzhou was identified as the first batch of pilot counties for the country's rural governance system. Over the past year, Chongzhou has established a new type of rural governance system of "industrial function zone + towns and streets + community workstations + villages" in response to problems such as unclear powers and dislocation of functions in rural governance.

"The final foothold and protective walls of rural governance are in towns, streets, and village communities. Chongzhou took the lead in establishing agricultural functional areas and industrial functional areas in Chengdu, and stripping, returning to positions and sinking around functional areas." Chongzhou Municipal Committee Standing Committee Member Wang Chenglong introduced, Chongzhou City separates the economic functions of towns, sub-districts, and village communities to the management committees of industrial function zones; assigns the functions of public service and social management to the towns, streets and village communities; sinks the administrative examination and approval functions that the departments should have to the management committee, towns, streets and village communities.

"The management committee is not a 'second government', and functional areas are not simple parks." Wang Chenglong said, according to regional resource endowments and business characteristics, industrial development, planning and construction, and investment promotion are carried out to avoid problems such as unreasonable resource allocation caused by the construction of each township. At the same time, a 15-minute public service circle was created, rural governance was de-administrative, and grassroots governance capabilities were improved.

At present, Chongzhou City has adjusted the original 25 towns (streets) to 15,253 villages (communities) to 172, set up 11 community workstations, 15 approval service centers, and 13 comprehensive agricultural service centers. 175 government service items were sunk.

Wang Yunchen, a professor at the School of Management of Sichuan Agricultural University, believes that Chongzhou's rural governance experience is a new model of rural governance that not only meets the policy requirements, but also has a practical basis, and is more in line with the people's desires. It has broad reference value.

