Run:ai and AI Singapore partner to propel AI adoption across the ecosystem

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Run:ai , the leader in compute orchestration for AI workloads, announced today that it's been chosen as a strategic partner by AI Singapore , a national R&D programme launched by the National Research Foundation, Singapore, which is focused on anchoring deep national capabilities in AI. This collaboration aims to deliver scalable infrastructure solutions for a wide range of AI projects and help AI Singapore in its mission to accelerate the adoption of AI by the industry.

There's a global race underway for AI dominance, and countries around the world are heavily investing to gain an advantage. With over 50 countries already rolling out their national strategies for AI development, the competition is fierce. Singapore has set its sights on leading the charge and aims to be a global leader in developing and deploying AI by 2030 .

As the national AI programme, AI Singapore plays a central role in helping organizations adopt AI solutions. Through their flagship 100 Experiments Programme (100E) coupled with the award-winning AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP), they have worked with more than 60 companies and trained more than 200 Singaporean AI engineers to develop, test and deploy hundreds of AI models that address real world problems. Given the ever-changing nature of AI workloads and the scale at which AISG's programmes operate, distributing compute resources, including GPUs across on-premise and cloud infrastructures effectively between the various projects is a significant challenge.

Run:ai's platform helps organizations effectively handle multiple projects by automatically scaling and scheduling GPU resources. The platform provides clear visibility into GPU consumption and usage, simplifying the management process and allowing organizations to optimize their AI projects across different environments.

"Effectively managing resources and infrastructure is vital to supporting our diverse portfolio of AI projects," said Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation, AI Singapore. "By streamlining resource allocation, we can reduce the cost and environmental impact of our AI systems and deliver more value to our stakeholders and partners. Run:ai is a key enabler of this process, providing us with the tools and insights to optimize our AI workflows and infrastructure. We are delighted to work with Run:ai and benefit from their innovative and scalable technology."

"Successfully leveraging AI is critical for every country," said Omri Geller, CEO and co-founder of Run:ai. "We believe that our solution will play a pivotal role in enabling AI Singapore to meet the AI development needs of their community, including startups, universities, and businesses looking to embark on AI projects."

About Run:ai

Run:ai's Atlas Platform brings cloud-like simplicity to AI resource management - providing researchers with on-demand access to pooled resources for any AI workload. An innovative cloud-native operating system helps IT simplify AI implementation, increase team productivity, and gain full utilization of expensive GPUs. Using Run:ai, companies streamline development, management, and scaling of AI applications across any infrastructure, including on-premises, edge and cloud. Learn more at www.run.ai.

About AI Singapore

AI Singapore (AISG) is a national programme launched by the National Research Foundation (NRF) to catalyse, synergise and boost Singapore's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to power our future, digital economy.

AISG will also bring together all Singapore-based research institutions and the vibrant ecosystem of AI start-ups and companies developing AI products, to perform use-inspired research, grow the knowledge, create the tools, and develop the talent to power Singapore's AI efforts.

AISG is driven by a government-wide partnership comprising NRF, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), the Economic Development Board (EDB), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), SGInnovate, and the Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS).

SOURCE Run:ai