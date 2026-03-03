Enabling continuous operations and intelligent decision-making across logistics, inspection, and maritime applications

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, will participate in Embedded World 2026, taking place from March 10 to 12, 2026, at Messezentrum Nuremberg, Germany. Visitors are invited to experience RuggON's mission-critical rugged solutions at Hall 3, Booth 370.

RuggON Showcases Ruggedized, Reliable, and Resilient Mission-Critical Solutions at Embedded World 2026

At the event, RuggON will highlight ruggedized, reliable, and resilient solutions supporting mission-critical operations across key industrial applications, delivering consistent performance and dependable connectivity through three dedicated application zones.

Logistics & Fleet Operations

RuggON will present rugged tablets and vehicle-mounted computers for logistics fleets operating in remote and high-mobility environments. By integrating rugged hardware, satellite connectivity, and edge AI, these solutions enable reliable data flow, real-time safety monitoring, and resilient fleet operations.

Inspection & Security Applications

RuggON will showcase rugged mobile devices and ground control systems supporting precision drone operations and remote monitoring. These platforms provide reliable control and resilient communication for missions conducted in hazardous or hard-to-reach locations.

Port & Maritime Operations

For port and maritime environments, RuggON's ruggedized platforms are designed to withstand salt, vibration, and extreme weather, enabling reliable human-machine interaction and uninterrupted 24/7 terminal operations.

"As industries become increasingly dependent on always-connected systems, the definition of mission-critical continues to evolve," said Paul Hsieh, CEO of Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON.

"Our commitment is to build rugged platforms that serve as the backbone of industrial operations, enabling safety, efficiency, and operational continuity in the world's most demanding environments."

Visitors are invited to pre-register and schedule an on-site meeting with RuggON's team during Embedded World 2026 to discuss mission-critical applications.

Learn more at: https://www.ruggon.com/en/event/info/embedded-world-2026

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IIoT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that enhance user experience. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

