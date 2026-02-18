Rudholm Group Launches Compliance Portal to Simplify Global Regulatory Complexity for Apparel Brands

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As regulations across the apparel industry continue to grow, Rudholm Group has launched the Rudholm Compliance Portal, a new digital platform designed to make compliance clearer and easier to manage.

Apparel brands today face constant updates to laws and requirements, often differing from one market to the next. While information is widely available, it is usually spread across multiple sources, difficult to interpret and hard to keep up to date.

"We built this portal to remove uncertainty," said Dennis Lau, CEO of Rudholm Group. "Customers see relevant laws, requirements, and expectations in one place, aligned with how products move through global supply chains."

The Rudholm Compliance Portal was developed through close conversations with brand partners who wanted a more reliable way to understand what applies, and where. The platform brings together key compliance information that teams need throughout product development and production.

The portal includes:

  • Recycling symbols by region
  • Legislative updates as they are released
  • Guidance for care labels, polybags, mailers and packaging
  • Easy access to sustainability reports and certification documents

By centralising this information, Rudholm aims to take the stress out of compliance. Teams can spend less time searching for answers or double-checking details, and more time making confident, responsible decisions.

The portal is designed for brands that care about transparency, responsibility and doing things properly, supporting clearer communication and stronger trust across the supply chain.

Rudholm Group is also preparing to release its 2025 sustainability report in Q2 this year. This aligns with the company's leading global positioning on sustainability efforts and supporting measurable progress throughout the supply chain.

Brands interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their local Rudholm representative.

About Rudholm Group 
Rudholm Group is a global manufacturer of labelling, packaging, trims, and digital solutions, with Scandinavian roots and operations across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. The company is dedicated to sustainable and innovative solutions for the apparel and footwear industry. 

