Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) Releases Love Recycling Part Two Research Report - An Investigation Into The Pandemic's Impact On Commercial Recycling

Lockdown conditions saw businesses close completely or endure increased operational pressure, creating greater volumes of waste, particularly PPE. The pandemic's effect on commercial recycling and waste management is a less discussed, less measured, but important area of commercial disruption.

Among the report's findings:

56% reported recycling practices were impacted by the pandemic

30% say recycling has gained importance because of the pandemic

86% will give recycling greater focus in the coming years

Businesses implementing dedicated PPE disposal may be as low as 20%

While businesses are adapting to new scenarios and practices during their reopening phase, the findings in this report contextualise what they have prioritised and what still needs to be done.

Paul Jakeway, Head of Marketing Rubbermaid Commercial Products, EMEA said, "Commercial recycling is a long-term project that changes and develops over time. When disruptive events like the pandemic occur, they have the potential to derail progress, or create setbacks."

"Through the Love Recycling Research Project we have worked with 1,000 European business who are, on the whole, still in a phase of adapting to changes that the pandemic has brought. However, with 86% of businesses intending to increase focus in the coming years, we are optimistic that commercial recycling will continue to develop, despite the disruptions."

Through 2020, and into 2021, European businesses are expecting to return to pre-pandemic levels of operation. Businesses have an opportunity to implement and improve recycling processes, develop their sustainability credentials and minimise the commercial impact on the environment.

You can download 'The Changing Face of Commercial Recycling in Europe (part 2)' free from loverecycling.com.

